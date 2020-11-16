Train of rain and snow continues for the Pacific Northwest
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 16, 2020 12:35 PM
Crowds gathered to watch and photograph large waves during king tides at Cape Disappointment, Washington, on Nov. 15.
After the first significant storm to crash into the northwestern United States since last winter wreaked havoc through the end of the week and into the weekend, more rounds of unsettled weather will affect the region into at least the middle of this week.
It all began last Thursday. Rain from a potent system arrived along the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and quickly pushed ashore. Not only did this system bring soaking rain to portions of Washington and Oregon, scattered thunderstorms that produced pea-sized hail were reported in the region.
Moisture from this storm system quickly spread east and south, and brought snow along the Rockies. Snow, heavy at times, also fell across the Cascades and Sierra Nevada, while lighter snow blanketed some lower elevations across Oregon and Idaho. Strong winds also kicked up as a result of this storm and knocked out power for some across the Northwestern states. As of early Saturday morning, nearly 20,000 customers were still without power across Washington and Oregon, according to PowerOutage.US.
In addition to power outages, the combination of snow and gusty winds led to accidents and prompted many road closures across the region.
Rain and snow from this late-week storm wound down across the West during the day Saturday. However, residents did not have much time at all to catch their breath before the next system began to influence the region Saturday afternoon.
Late Saturday and Saturday night more drenching rain and heavy mountain snow swept across the region.
Rain from these systems have been beneficial to many across the Northwest, especially where significant drought remains in place. Much of Oregon and Northern California are still in the midst of severe to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, but days of unsettled weather are a step in the right direction.
However, not all impacts of the weekend storms were beneficial in nature. With the soil already saturated in many locations, flash flooding became even more of a threat on Saturday night. Snow levels were higher over the weekend and, for the most part, the heaviest and most disruptive snowfall stayed above most open pass levels. By the end of the weekend, areas farther inland in the northern Rockies also got in on the snow.
While much of the Northwest got another brief reprieve to end the weekend, yet another storm will move through the Northwest to start the week.
Early Monday, a warm front associated with this next system was spreading rain from the the Washington-Oregon border coastline to the northern Rockies. Monday afternoon most of this precipitation will shift into British Columbia.
Early Tuesday, the potent cold front associated with the storm will crash into the coast from British Columbia to Northern California.
This system will bring yet another round of heavy rain and strong winds to portions of Washington and Oregon, along with high-elevation snow.
Power outages will once again be a concern in the region beginning before dawn Tuesday as wind gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible along the coast and in windier mountain locations. A few localized wind gusts of 70-80 mph are possible in the areas. Even interior portions of Oregon will also see wind gusts of 35-45 mph as well.
This storm will also have more southward stretch, with drenching rain and heavy mountain snow also reaching Northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Snow levels will fall to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet across the central Sierra and as low as 5,000 feet in the northern Sierra. Above these levels, which include Donner Pass, 6-12 inches of snow can fall.
"Travel could get tricky along Interstate 80 up and over the Sierras Tuesday night and Wednesday." said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda. "The snow will also be combined with gusty winds in the Sierras, leading to even worse visibility along with the already slippery roads and falling snow."
Localized snowfall of 1-2 feet will also be possible where the heaviest snow falls in the Sierra. Ski resorts will enjoy the fresh powder as they look forward to getting the season started.
More snow will also bury parts of the Cascades again Tuesday night into Thursday. Snow levels will generally fall to around 2,000 to 3,000 feet by Wednesday in the Cascades. Over the 2 day period, many places in the mountains will see at least and additional foot or more of fresh snow.
Travelers through passes like Stevens and Snoqualmie will once again have to be prepared for hazardous winter weather. Late in the week, a reprieve from the rain and snow finally looks to be in the offing for the Northwest.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.