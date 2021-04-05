Temperatures plummet as storm brings rain and snow to Northwest
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 5, 2021 4:24 AM EDT
Generally mild and dry conditions persisted this past week in the Northwest. The quiet, mild conditions have been upset, however, as a winterlike storm continues to trek through the region early this week.
A majority of the Northwest experienced near-average or above-average temperatures to end the past week. Seattle’s high on Friday was 57 degrees Fahrenheit, which is around normal for early April. Temperatures rose Saturday, bumping slightly above normal at 63 F. This warmth did not last long as the high on Easter Sunday struggled to reach 52 and showers blossomed across the city. On Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said on Twitter that Monday morning could be the coldest morning in the first week of April in the last 10 years for the city.
Temperatures across the interior Northwest have been the most impressive, generally reaching about 10-15 degrees above normal and even breaking records late this past week. For example, the National Weather Service office in Missoula, Montana, recorded 72 degrees on Thursday, breaking the 1966 record by 1 degree.
Boise, Idaho, soared dramatically to the mid-70s both Thursday and Friday, around 15 degrees above normal. Boise hit a toasty 78 on Saturday, which approached the 1987 record high of 79 and put the city at almost 20 degrees above normal. The harder they fall though as another dramatic shift is in store for Boise on Monday, bringing high temperatures down to the lower 50s as showers begin to move in.
“Places like Bozeman and Billings, Montana climbed comfortably into the 70s on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to plummet enough to bring snow back into the forecast by Monday night as a storm moves overhead,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
With a southward dip in the jet stream a winterlike storm was able to move southeastward across the Northwest on Easter Sunday, after it brought high-elevation snow to the Washington Cascades on Saturday.
The storm moved into Oregon, Idaho and Montana on Sunday, and snow began to accumulate across the mountainous terrain of Idaho and western Montana. Snow is expected to continue Monday night and begin to wind down during the day on Tuesday.
“Below-average precipitation was observed across a majority of the Northwest during the month of March, so although the rain and mountain snow may come as a nuisance to some, it will actually prove to be beneficial overall,” Buckingham said.
Bozeman’s March 2021 precipitation totaled 0.37 of an inch, less than 40% of its average March precipitation. Missoula recorded even less, 0.28 of an inch of precipitation in March, which isn’t even 30% of what the city usually receives during that month. Other cities, including Boise, Idaho, also underachieved this past March in terms of wetness.
Despite this benefit though, this nuisance storm can cause travel disruptions and slippery roads across the higher terrain as snow levels fall. With the recent high temperatures, however, snow is more likely to accumulate in the mountains and on grassy surfaces rather than paved surfaces.
“Dry conditions are slated to return to the Pacific Northwest late Monday into Tuesday as an area of high pressure expands into the region,” Buckingham said. The remainder of the Northwest can expect the storm to come to an end by the end of the day on Wednesday, according to Buckingham. From Wednesday onward, any wet weather will likely be limited to the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the week.
