Surge of Arctic air to bring threat of snow squalls to Northeast

Dangerous snow squalls could develop over part of the Midwest and interior Northeast Saturday, and AccuWeather forecasters say that it could feel like one of the coldest days in weeks.

Residents across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast hoping to get a jump start on spring cleaning this weekend will need to adjust their plans accordingly as a surge of Arctic air will get the gears of the lake-effect snow machine cranking once again.

The Great Lakes have already produced some major snow events going back to the fall and early winter, including two historic lake-effect snowstorms that impacted the Buffalo, New York, area in November and December. While the snow into Sunday will not come close to the ferocity of the early-winter snowstorms, it will likely produce snow squalls that can prove to be just as dangerous for anyone who is caught outdoors when one develops.

"Winter will push in hard in the Great Lakes, with cold and wind that will generate flurries and snow showers that could ramp up to squall-like levels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore stated.

As expected, the arrival of the Arctic air began to churn up some lake-effect snow downwind of lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron Friday night, with widespread snow showers spreading across Michigan and into southeastern Ontario overnight. Into Saturday night, cold air funneling over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will begin to produce intense snow showers across a wide swath of upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania.

Widespread snow showers could be seen on radar across the Great Lakes region and interior Northeast on Saturday afternoon. (AccuWeather)

The combination of cold air and wind gusts of 40-60 mph will produce some of the chilliest conditions so far this winter. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could fall 15-25 degrees below the actual air temperature.

The blustery weather could also cause snow showers to reach areas far away from the Great Lakes this weekend, including portions of interstates 79, 81, 86, 90, 94 and 96. Snow squalls could cause visibility to plummet suddenly, raising the risk of multi-vehicle crashes on roadways.

Cities within the threat zone for squally conditions include Marquette and Grand Rapids, Michigan; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo.

Less than 10% of the Great Lakes were covered in ice as of March 17, according to NOAA data. Forecasters say the lack of ice coverage on the lakes increases the chances for lake-effect snow to develop. Lake-effect snow occurs when colder air pours over comparatively warmer bodies of water, setting up a process in which snow can develop.

Although some of the most intense snow showers and squall activity are expected into Saturday evening, accumulating snow on any roadways may be tough to come by outside of where the most persistent snow falls.

"Temperatures have been near or even above freezing in parts of western Pennsylvania and New York as squalls and heavier snow showers begin to move in. However, even in areas where roads remain just wet, the squalls can still make for dangerous travel conditions during the afternoon as they can quickly reduce visibility," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski stated.

As the sun sets and the temperatures drop on Saturday evening, it could allow snow to stick to some roads, making for slippery driving conditions where the snow showers persist into Saturday night.

This burst of lake-effect snow will not last all weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that an expansive area of high pressure shifting across the Midwest will bring an end to the snow and strong winds on Sunday.

