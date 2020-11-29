Stormy weather to target Europe, Mediterranean Coast for early December
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 29, 2020 4:46 PM
Another potent storm is set to target Europe for the first days of December, bringing yet another round of wet weather to areas hit hard at the end of November.
The storm will start to form in the North Sea, between the United Kingdom and Denmark, late on Monday, before diving southward across central Europe.
"The storm will push through an area of colder air already in place across central Europe, allowing for accumulating snow from central Germany through the Alps at the start of December," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
In this area, widespread snow amounts of 2-8 cm (1-3 inches) is anticipated from Saxony-Anhalt and southern Lower Saxony in Germany to the southern Germany-Switzerland border. The highest snowfall is expected in the Alps, where as much as 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) is possible through the end of the week.
Snow and rain will spread farther south by Tuesday afternoon, jumping south of the Alps to Italy and Slovenia.
As the storm continues to swirl over Italy into Thursday, some snow will also fall in the higher elevations of Slovenia and central Italy. Meanwhile, Italy and the coast of the Adriatic Sea are forecast to get another round of heavy rainfall.
Up to 100 mm (4 inches) of rain could fall in just a few days, particularly along the coast of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzergovina.
While lesser rainfall totals are expected across southern Italy and Sicily, the area has already seen a soggy November.
The impacts from this storm will be compounded with the heavy rainfall and snow accumulations from a late-November storm still unfolding across the Mediterranean.
"Very little time for drying out is expected between the weekend storm and the early December storm across southern Italy and the Balkans, which could exacerbate the threat for flooding," Richard said.
In addition to flash flooding, river and stream flooding is also anticipated in this area. Should any location get hit with multiple, heavy downpours, the ground may become saturated enough for mudslides.
Behind the storm, cold air will filter into parts of western and central Europe. After locations from London to Paris have temperatures near 10 C (50 F) for a few days early in the week, afternoon temperatures are more likely to be around 5 C for the middle and end of the week.
While this storm continues to drench portions of the central Mediterranean through the end of the week, another storm is forecast to swing into western Europe. This storm may take aim at south-central Europe by the weekend, following in the footsteps of the early December storm.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo