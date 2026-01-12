Storm to bring snowy weather to Northeast late week

Snow will return to parts of the Northeast this week, kicking off a stretch of stormy weather for the region.

In today’s Forecast Feed, Bernie Rayno takes a look at the snowstorm potential for the Northeast.

Cold air and another storm are expected to bring a dose of snow to the Northeast this week, following a thaw that had it feeling like the early days of spring across the region.

Since last week, AccuWeather experts have been monitoring the snow potential for the Northeast after a storm and a shot of cold air move through the Great Lakes midweek.

Snow is expected to start in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday before snow shifts into the Northeast for Wednesday night and Thursday. Parts of New England may still have lingering snow on Friday.

"Plowable snow accumulations are most likely across the interior of the Northeast. Higher elevations of the Appalachians and across northern New England will also be more likely to have several inches of snow late in the week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Some of the highest snow totals are predicted downwind of the Great Lakes, added Buckingham.

Inches of snow piling up across the interior Northeast can lead to slippery travel as early as Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday night.

Places like Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, could have slippery Wednesday afternoon and evening commutes, while some of the heaviest snow will fall in central and eastern New York on Wednesday night.

Gusty winds are also forecast to accompany the incoming cold and snow. Wind gusts to around 40 mph will be possible across the Northeast and New England Thursday and Thursday night, adding further to any visibility concerns.

Will it snow along the Interstate 95 corridor?

Given the storm track, it seems unlikely that several inches of snow will accumulate in cities like Philadelphia and New York City. However, it's not out of the question that flakes would fly in these cities.

A burst of snow is possible late on Thursday in New York City, which could bring slippery spots and reduced visibility in time for travelers. Some of the far northern and western suburbs could get a coating to an inch of snow.

Even without a blockbuster snowstorm for the Interstate 95 cities, there could still be impacts to travel across the region. "With cold infiltrating the Northeast Thursday night, it would be easy for untreated surfaces, even wet surfaces, to freeze up and bring slippery spots for the Friday morning commute," Buckingham added.

Areas across New England, such as eastern Massachusetts and Down East Maine, will be more susceptible to higher snowfall totals, with the potential for the storm to linger into Friday for these regions. A slippery coating to an inch is forecast for Boston.

Is there more snow on the way?

Cold and snow chances are likely to continue following this storm.

Persistent cold air and an active storm track is expected to bring additional rounds of snow for the Great Lakes and the Northeast, as soon as this weekend but even through next week.

Snow lovers and skiers dismayed by the recent thaw will at least have something to be happy about with the return of persistent cold air.

Resorts will be able to make new snow to rebuild their base, and lake-effect snow showers may coat the landscape again in some areas.

