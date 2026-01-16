Storm to bring snow from Georgia to North Carolina, then graze Northeast

A fast-moving storm late this weekend may bring slippery snow to parts of the Southeast and coastal Northeast, while many major cities see little accumulation but possible travel and airport impacts.

A quick-moving storm developing along an Arctic cold front later this weekend will deliver light snow and slippery travel from winter-sensitive parts of the Southeast into southern New England. A significant snowstorm is not expected, but snowflakes could fall as far south as Alabama and northern Florida.

"Winter weather can have major travel impacts in the Southeast because the region has fewer plow trucks, salt supplies, and treatment resources than northern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Snow to blanket Southeast

Near the Gulf Coast late Saturday night, temperatures are not expected to fall quickly enough for snow to stick to roads. Farther northeast, from parts of Georgia to southeastern Virginia on Sunday, the strengthening storm could bring several hours of steady snow and slippery travel.

From southeastern Georgia through parts of the Carolinas, a coating to 1 inch of snow is forecast, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 3 inches on Sunday. Road conditions may range from wet to slushy or snow-covered, with a brief period of heavy snowfall possible.

"Even where roads look wet, temperatures dropping below freezing can turn those surfaces icy, creating dangerous driving conditions with little warning," Pydynowski said. "Drivers should slow down and use extra caution, especially on bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first because cold air flows above and below the roadway.”

Farther northwest, including Atlanta and Charlotte, dry air will limit or prevent snowfall. However, snow may develop a few dozen miles southeast of Interstate 85 in the Carolinas.

Storm to strengthen near Northeast coast

Farther north, the storm’s track and strength, along with how much moisture is available, will determine how much snow accumulates.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect little to no accumulation in Philadelphia and New York City, though enough snow may fall to require aircraft deicing on Sunday. From eastern Maryland and southern Delaware to southern New Jersey, Long Island and southeastern New England, a coating to a few inches of snow is likely.

Snow is expected to spread northward through the mid-Atlantic on Sunday, reaching the southern New England coast later in the afternoon or evening.

The bulk of the snow in New England will fall on Sunday night and is likely to lead to airline delays and possibly flight cancellations.

The coastal storm in the Northeast will follow a clipper system from the Midwest early this weekend, which will bring accumulating snow from the southern Appalachians in Tennessee and North Carolina to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England.

Up to a few inches of snow are expected in the Appalachians. A light, slippery coating of snow may reach Philadelphia and New York City on Saturday, especially in the northern and western suburbs.

