Storm deluge to persist across the Northwest through midweek
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 9, 2021 12:04 PM EST
This drone video captures stunning aerial footage of the snow-covered peaks of Mount Baker in late December 2020 and Mount Shuksan in the state of Washington on Jan. 8.
Wet weather has hit the northwestern U.S. over and over again since the start of the new year, and more stormy weather is on the way for the coming week.
So far, the cities of Portland, Oregon, and Seattle have measured rain for every day of 2021. Only eight days into the month, both cities are on pace to have close to 200% of their normal rainfall for January if the weather remains this way.
While both locations are forecast to be dry, although foggy, through Saturday afternoon, more wet weather is expected to fall on Saturday night which could keep the streak going. A little rain may even linger into Sunday morning, especially in Washington.
While the wet weather this weekend would help to keep the wet streak going, the more impactful weather is forecast to start on Monday.
The first pulse of steadier rain is anticipated to affect the Pacific coasts of Washington and northwestern Oregon by the end of the day on Monday, with another expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday. The second wave of wet weather is likely to bring more widespread downpours and extend rain into Northwestern California as well. With both pushes of wet weather, near- to above-normal temperatures are likely for most of the region.
As rain continues through Wednesday evening, rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be possible along the Interstate 5 corridor on westward to the coast. East of the Cascades, precipitation in eastern Washington and Oregon is likely to be much lighter but still fall as rain.
The higher temperatures will not be able to keep the precipitation as rain everywhere, however. The Cascades and the higher elevations of northeastern Oregon, Idaho and western Montana will be cold enough for precipitation to fall as snow.
Some snow may fall in the passes, like Snoqualmie Sunday night and Monday, it will likely be too warm for more than just some wet snowflakes as snow levels rise above 7,000 feet on Tuesday.
"Overall, the heaviest snow looks to stay above pass level in the Cascades, which means there should be less travel issues than with storms earlier this month," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.
Falling snow levels are expected across the Washington Cascades Tuesday night and Wednesday, which may allow precipitation to end as snow at peaks over 4,000 feet.
Snowfall accumulations of 6 inches or more from this storm will be possible at elevations above 6,000 feet in Washington.
For the end of next week, the weather pattern across the United States is likely to stay the same. As high pressure holds over the southwestern part of the country, storms are forecast to continue in the Northwest every few days.
Farther east, the storms are likely to run into cold air, increasing the chance for snow in the East for mid-January.
