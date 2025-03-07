Snow to slow travel in parts of the interior Southwest

While warmer weather is waiting on the doorstep, snowflakes are still flying and accumulating in parts of the Southwest into the start of the weekend.

Several vehicles crashed and slid off the road as a winter storm created dangerous driving conditions during the evening commute in Rapid City, South Dakota, on March 6.

Two zones of snow will create trouble for travelers into the start of the weekend with one over portions of the Northeast and one in the Southwest bringing much-needed moisture to areas in building drought, AccuWeather meteorologists advise.

Snow across the Northeast into Saturday

Snow showers continue across portions of the Northeast and central Appalachians, which can bring a coating or more to areas before dissolving on Saturday.

The band of snow will end over portions of the Central states and will tend to break up over the interior Northeast and the Appalachians Saturday.

Snow to blanket areas from New Mexico to Texas

The storm that brought soaking rain to Southern California into Thursday, will bring rain and snow to the interior Southwest into Saturday.

It will be cold enough for snow in the mountains of New Mexico and southern Colorado, as well as the High Plains of southern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico, northwestern Texas, and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

In the highest elevations of the Southwest, snow will pile up from 6 to 12 inches. Portions of the I-25 and I-40 corridors will be slushy and slippery with the risk of closures.

The higher elevations around Albuquerque, New Mexico, will receive 1-3 inches of snow from the storm, as will Amarillo, Texas.

The storm will end from west to east Saturday to Saturday night across the interior Southwest.

The same storm producing snow and rain over the interior Southwest will also help to spark severe weather near the Gulf Coast this weekend.

