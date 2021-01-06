Snow to blanket southern Missouri, northern Arkansas through midweek
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 6, 2021 6:59 AM EST
The Denver and Buffalo zoos respectively released videos of animals within their premises either chilling out or happily playing in the snow during the winter season.
Forecasters say that a soaking rain will fall in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia from Wednesday night into Thursday. However, other areas of the South may witness a different form of precipitation.
A swath of snow is expected to develop on Wednesday in association with a ripple in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Several inches of snow is forecast to fall in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska.
Farther south, warmer air will cause precipitation to fall in the form of rain in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
By Wednesday night, this ripple in the atmosphere and an area of low pressure will be moving through northeastern Texas and southern Arkansas. As colder air moves southward on the northern side of this system, rain will gradually mix with and change to snow in cities such as Sedalia and Springfield, Missouri. While temperatures will initially be too high to support much in the way of snow accumulation, the mercury will continue to drop through the night.
Colder air will continue to funnel southward on Thursday. This will allow rain to change to snow as far south as northern Arkansas. Harrison, Fayetteville and Jonesboro will all have snow by Thursday morning. Even though accumulations will dwindle in locations farther south, motorists will still need to exercise caution.
"Even outside of where significant accumulations are expected in the Mississippi Valley, even a thin coating of snow on the roadways can lead to slick, hazardous conditions," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
In locations where temperatures are lower and snow falls for a longer period of time, major interstates could have adverse impacts.
"Any snow that accumulates across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas may lead to significant travel issues for the area. Motorists on interstates 44, 49 and 55 will need to keep an eye to the sky for rapidly changing conditions," said Gilbert.
Even over short distances, conditions can vary drastically. This is especially true given that snow is expected to fall over a portion of the Ozark Mountains. Therefore, snowfall accumulations are likely to be greater in the highest elevations.
Any lingering flurries will come to an end by early Thursday evening. With temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday night, any slush or standing water will have the potential to freeze. The snow will then move farther to the east on Thursday night and Friday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Snow to blanket southern Missouri, northern Arkansas through midweek
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 6, 2021 6:59 AM EST
The Denver and Buffalo zoos respectively released videos of animals within their premises either chilling out or happily playing in the snow during the winter season.
Forecasters say that a soaking rain will fall in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia from Wednesday night into Thursday. However, other areas of the South may witness a different form of precipitation.
A swath of snow is expected to develop on Wednesday in association with a ripple in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Several inches of snow is forecast to fall in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska.
Farther south, warmer air will cause precipitation to fall in the form of rain in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
By Wednesday night, this ripple in the atmosphere and an area of low pressure will be moving through northeastern Texas and southern Arkansas. As colder air moves southward on the northern side of this system, rain will gradually mix with and change to snow in cities such as Sedalia and Springfield, Missouri. While temperatures will initially be too high to support much in the way of snow accumulation, the mercury will continue to drop through the night.
Colder air will continue to funnel southward on Thursday. This will allow rain to change to snow as far south as northern Arkansas. Harrison, Fayetteville and Jonesboro will all have snow by Thursday morning. Even though accumulations will dwindle in locations farther south, motorists will still need to exercise caution.
"Even outside of where significant accumulations are expected in the Mississippi Valley, even a thin coating of snow on the roadways can lead to slick, hazardous conditions," noted AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
In locations where temperatures are lower and snow falls for a longer period of time, major interstates could have adverse impacts.
"Any snow that accumulates across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas may lead to significant travel issues for the area. Motorists on interstates 44, 49 and 55 will need to keep an eye to the sky for rapidly changing conditions," said Gilbert.
Even over short distances, conditions can vary drastically. This is especially true given that snow is expected to fall over a portion of the Ozark Mountains. Therefore, snowfall accumulations are likely to be greater in the highest elevations.
Any lingering flurries will come to an end by early Thursday evening. With temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday night, any slush or standing water will have the potential to freeze. The snow will then move farther to the east on Thursday night and Friday.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo