Snow returns with colder air in northeast U.S. beyond midweek

A shift in the weather pattern will send rounds of cold air and snow to the Northeast, with the first wave arriving later this week.

In today’s Forecast Feed, Bernie Rayno takes a look at the risk for widespread snow late next week in the Northeast.

Cold air and another storm are expected to bring a dose of snow to the Northeast this week, following a thaw that had it feeling like the early days of spring across the region.

Since last week, AccuWeather experts have been monitoring the snow potential for the Northeast as a storm and a shot of cold air move through the Great Lakes midweek.

Snow is expected to start in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio Wednesday before snow shifts into the Northeast for Wednesday night and Thursday.

"Plowable snow accumulations are most likely across the interior of the Northeast. Higher elevations of the Appalachians and across northern New England will also be more likely to have several inches of snow late in the week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Some of the highest snow totals are predicted downwind of the Great Lakes, added Buckingham.

Inches of snow piling up across the interior Northeast can lead to slippery travel as early as Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday night.

Places like Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, could have slippery Wednesday afternoon and evening commutes, while some of the heaviest snow will fall in central and eastern New York Wednesday night.

Gusty winds are also forecast to accompany the incoming cold and snow. Wind gusts to around 40 mph will be possible across the Northeast and New England Thursday and Thursday night, adding to any visibility concerns.

Will it snow along the Interstate-95 corridor?

Given the storm track, it seems unlikely that several inches of snow will accumulate in cities like Philadelphia and New York City. However, it's not out of the question that flakes would fly in these cities.

There is a higher chance that enough snow will fall to coat some roads or at least make for slippery conditions just north and west of New York City. In southeastern Pennsylvania, that is a possibility toward Allentown and Reading.

Even without a blockbuster snowstorm for the Interstate-95 cities, there could still be impacts to travel across the region. "With cold infiltrating the Northeast Thursday night, it would be easy for untreated surfaces, even wet surfaces, to freeze up and bring slippery spots for the Friday morning commute," Buckingham added.

Is there more snow on the way?

Rounds of snow and cold are likely to continue following this storm.

Persistent cold air and an active storm track from Canada are expected to bring additional rounds of snow as soon as Thursday for the Great Lakes and by Friday for the Northeast.

Snow lovers and skiers dismayed by the recent thaw will at least have something to be happy about with the return of persistent cold air.

Resorts will be able to make new snow to rebuild their base, and lake-effect snow showers may coat the landscape again in some areas.

