Snow, ice storm in southern US to evolve to bring wintry conditions along the East Coast

As parts of the interior South brace for snow and ice in the coming days, and end to the mid-Atlantic snow drought could unfold next week, depending on the track of the storm.

The coldest weather so far this winter will send shivers across the central and eastern United States into next week, with the chill reaching even the Gulf Coast states.

A cold storm will spread snow and ice from the south-central United States to the interior Southeast from later this weekend to early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. While there is the possibility of a significant winter storm with snow and ice in the mid-Atlantic and New England from Monday night to Tuesday night, a wide range of scenarios may unfold due to two key weather factors.

"The storm is expected to ride the jet stream and along the fringe of a press of Arctic air that will expand across most of the nation into midmonth and beyond," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

How forcefully the Arctic air presses to the Atlantic coast early on and the configuration of the jet stream next week will determine the north versus south track of the upcoming storm, Buckingham explained.

Snow and ice could lock travel over interior South

An area of snow and ice will break out over the southern and central Plains on Sunday as a storm collides with Arctic air that will spread over the region.

A broad zone of snow starting from northern Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Kansas on Sunday morning will expand to much of Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday afternoon. From there, the snow will extend across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday night to the southern Appalachians on Monday.

Within this area, anywhere from 1-6 inches of snow will fall, with locally higher amounts. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is most likely in the Ozark Mountains and parts of the southern Appalachians.

South of the batch of snow, an area of dangerous ice will unfold from central and northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma during Sunday afternoon then expand across central and northern Louisiana and Mississippi, southern Arkansas, to northern portions of Alabama and Georgia as well as the southern tier of Tennessee from Sunday night to Monday.

While any form of ice -- sleet or freezing rain -- is hazardous, it is where a glaze of freezing rain occurs that can be especially dangerous for motorists and pose the risk of a buildup of ice on trees and power lines.

Given the low temperatures during the storm in the Southern states and a lack of equipment and materials to combat the storm in a timely manner, major travel disruptions are likely on the roads and at the airports. The major southern hubs of Oklahoma City; Dallas; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Little Rock, Arkansas; will be hit hard by the storm.

Storm to reach East Coast, but will it strengthen offshore

As the system shifts over the East Coast states during the first part of the new week, snowy conditions will expand along the coast from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The key for a snowstorm to unfold over the Northeast is linked to a disturbance that could cause the jet stream to buckle.

“Should a large dip develop in the jet stream, then a major winter storm will climb the Atlantic coast from Monday night to Tuesday night,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck explained. “However, should only a shallow dip in the jet stream develop, the storm would be more likely to escape off the southern Atlantic coast by midweek.”

A more west-to-east storm track would mean that Arctic air is pressing in quickly and may lead to areas of snow and ice farther to the south in the Carolinas and southern Virginia, rather than a storm that tracks northward along the coast.

It is also possible that the jet stream buckles so much that the storm hugs the shoreline and rain falls along the immediate coast.

"Based solely on the overall pattern, weighing all the options, a storm seems likely to evolve along the Atlantic coast with the potential for treatable or plowable snow in the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and New England, with rain more likely over Delmarva, the New Jersey shore, Long Island, New York, and southeastern New England," AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg explained.

This map shows AccuWeather's "estimated" snowfall for a storm several days out. Actual snowfall is subject to change, depending on the track, strength and forward speed of the storm.

The scenario Lundberg explained factors in warm waters over the western Atlantic causing the Arctic air to hang back just enough, combined with more of a northward bend in the jet stream to allow a near-coast storm track from Monday night to Tuesday night.

Should the storm run northward near the coast, several inches of snow may fall, with widespread travel disruptions possible in the I-95 corridor.

While many parts of New England and the interior mid-Atlantic have recently snapped their snowless streak during the first part of January, the I-95 metro areas from Washington, D.C., to New York City still have not had their first inch of snow from a single storm this winter.

That snow deprivation continues all the way back through last winter and into the depths of the winter of 2021-2022.

Yet another storm will be watched closely by AccuWeather's team of meteorologists for possible wintry impacts in parts of the South and along the Atlantic coast from late next week to next weekend.

