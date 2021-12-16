Wintry storm to bring December reality check to Northeast
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Dec. 16, 2021 12:40 PM EST
With temperatures forecast to reach as high as 20 F above normal for some, a slew of daily records could fall just days before a wintry system settles over New England.
Snow is forecast to return to part of the northeastern United States this weekend, but rain will fall on other areas and could dampen hopes for a white Christmas. Last-minute shoppers in the Northeast should have rain gear in hand and others may need an ice scraper if they plan on hitting stores on the last Saturday before Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
For snow lovers, it seems Old Man Winter has not been keeping up the fight, as record-challenging warmth surged into the Northeast this week, including across the typically coldest reaches of the region. However, those keeping the faith for snow and cold weather should be rewarded on Saturday, at least in portions of upstate New York and northern New England.
The cold front that triggered fierce winds, with some topping 100 mph, as well as tornadoes in the Central states Wednesday will shift into the Northeast this weekend. Tornadoes are not anticipated, and the cold front will instead bring merely blustery conditions from Thursday night to early Friday. The cold front will usher in colder and more seasonable air to the region, beginning on Friday.
That front will stall from the Ohio Valley to the central part of the Atlantic coast late this week, and a storm will ride northeastward along it on Saturday. The storm will produce wintry weather for some areas, but that will not be the case everywhere, including along much of the Interstate 95 corridor.
"Saturday can turn out wet with a cold rain for New York City and Boston, with high temperatures in the 40s," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
There might be some wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain at the onset on Saturday in Boston, but that's about it.
In Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh and many of the towns, cities and rural areas from southern Pennsylvania and central New Jersey to Ohio on south, the storm will bring showers or a period or two of steadier rain for the first part of the weekend. Highs will generally be in the 40s to near 50 in the central Appalachians, but temperatures are likely to push 60 in eastern Virginia.
A different story will unfold farther to the north in the region, however. Fresh cold air will dive in from the north ahead of this storm by Saturday, and precipitation will be more wintry with snow and ice expected across northern areas of the Northeast, Pastelok explained.
Snow will be the primary form of precipitation across much of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and northern New York state. This is because a thick layer of cold air in the atmosphere is anticipated. When there is a deep layer of cold air, snow that starts off in the clouds is able to survive the trip to the ground without melting.
"A general 3-6 inches of snow from northern New York state to much of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine with pockets of 6-12 inches over the Adirondack, Green and White mountains," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches is most likely over the ridges and peaks of these mountains from Saturday to Saturday night.
The snow will bring several inches of accumulation to cities such as Glens Falls, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Lebanon, New Hampshire; and Bangor, Maine.
Farther south, a shallow layer of cold air is likely to develop in the lowest part of the atmosphere, and conditions are likely to bring several hours of freezing rain from Friday night to Saturday morning. The cold air will collect in the lowest few thousand feet and cause snow that melts higher up in the atmosphere to cool to near the freezing point. As soon as rain or drizzle hits a cold surface, it is likely to freeze.
"The zone of freezing rain and drizzle is most likely to occur from the southern tier of New York to the northern tier of Pennsylvania, as well as the Poconos, northernmost New Jersey and even in parts of northern and western Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.
Ice and snow accumulation may be limited on some roads since it has been so warm, but slippery and dangerous conditions will not be prevented from developing everywhere.
"With this storm, a general 0.10 of an inch or so of ice is likely to accrue on elevated and grassy surfaces with local amounts to 0.25 of an inch over the southern tier of New York and the northern tier of Pennsylvania," Wimer said. He added that most highways at low elevations in this zone are likely to be wet, but over the high ground, in hilly areas and on bridges and overpasses, roads can be icy even if they appear wet.
People traveling over the high ground along Interstates 80, 81, 84 and 88, as well as Route 15 in northern Pennsylvania, should be prepared for icy stretches.
With a few exceptions, not enough ice is likely to build up on trees and power lines to cause power outages. During the afternoon hours on Saturday, the air temperature may inch above freezing in much of the region, ice will stop developing and should begin to melt in most places.
Looking ahead, the overall pattern is likely to remain favorable for seasonable cold to dominate and an active storm track across the northern tier of the Central and Eastern states through Christmas weekend.
"There can be a couple of disturbances producing snow showers across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast next week," Pastelok said. Temperatures across much of the Northeast next week look to be typical of December. That could result in an increase in heating demand, especially after the warmth experienced much of this week.
