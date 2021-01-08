Skier’s delight: Snowy end to the 1st week of 2021
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Jan. 8, 2021 2:15 PM EST
Parts of Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina received significant snowfall from a winter storm that swept through the Southeast region on Jan. 8.
The first full week of January ended with snow blanketing parts of the eastern U.S., painting a wintry scene across the southern Appalachian mountains.
Residents in eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia woke up to accumulating snowfall on Friday morning as a weak winter storm tracked across the region. This is the same system that spread snow over portions of northwestern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Thursday.
More than half a foot of snow piled up in the mountains around Boone and North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, by midday Friday with snow still falling. This is more snow than has fallen in Philadelphia so far this winter, with the city of Brotherly Love having measured 6.6 inches thus far this season.
Wintry conditions slowed travel on sections of Interstates 26, 40 and 81, but it was not enough to cause significant disruptions or highway closures.
For some, the snowfall was a welcome sight.
Tanya Cody of Tallahassee, Florida, said she specifically traveled up to the Asheville, North Carolina, area to experience the wintry weather. “We heard there was a chance of snow, and we just needed to get out of town and it was a perfect time,” she told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler. “My dogs have never seen snow.” Cody was out early Friday morning in Old Fort, about 20 minutes east of Asheville, and her dogs seemed to be enjoying the light accumulation that had collected there.
The heaviest snow was mainly limited to the more mountainous areas, but snow managed to accumulate in some lower elevations such as Asheville and Hickory, North Carolina. A few flakes even fell in Greenville, South Carolina, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
While some cozied up indoors to enjoy the snow falling outside their windows, skiers seized the opportunity and hit the slopes, including Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina.
“It’s getting crowded,” Ski Southeast told AccuWeather on Friday morning. “[It] snowed overnight and has been coming down all morning. At this point, [there’s] probably 6 inches.”
Skiers enjoying the fresh powder at Beech Mountain Resort in North Carolina on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Credit: Ski Southeast)
Snowfall totals could approach 18 inches over the highest elevations of North Carolina by the time the snow stops falling. This includes Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.
Residents across the Southeast will want to keep a snow shovel and winter coat handy as yet another winter storm could deliver snow to part of the region late in the weekend and into the start of next week.
At this point, AccuWeather meteorologists believe that this new winter storm will not be particularly strong once it reaches Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, but it could still spread a swatch of snow over these areas for the second time in less than a week.
Additional reporting by Kim Leoffler.
