Skier slips, dangles from lift chair in California

Roula De Miranda-Arce, 21, was riding the ski lift at Big Bear Mountain Resort on Tuesday with her twin sister, Raizel, and a friend when she slipped out of her seat.

A person dangles from a ski lift at California’s Big Bear Mountain Resort on Feb. 24, 2026 after slipping from their seat. (Photo Credit: Raizel De Miranda-Arce via Storyful)

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A skier who slipped out of her seat on a California ski lift was kept from falling by her sister and a friend -- and her dangling was caught on camera.

The other two riders of the lift grabbed Roula by the arms and kept her from falling until the lift reached the top of the hill and ski patrol members were able to help her.

"She accidentally slipped and was really falling," Raizel told NBC Los Angeles. "My friend was screaming at her, stop wiggling. She was in panic mode."

Roula said she was terrified during the incident.

A skier was left hanging from a ski lift at California’s Big Bear Mountain Resort on Feb. 24 after slipping from her seat. Staff stopped the lift, and she was safely evaluated by with no injuries.

"My body was in so much pain," Roula said. "I was so scared. I looked down and kept seeing my death."

The scene was caught on video by fellow skier Pierce Mayer.

"I was watching each of the chairs come over the hill," Mayer said. "That lift starts down the hill. The girl could have been hanging way longer than it looks like in the video."

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

"I love my sister and my friend," Roula said. "I'm so thankful they saved me."

Big Bear Mountain Resort officials said the incident was the result of proper safely protocols not being followed.