Significant winter storm to slam 1,000-mile stretch of US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 12:50 PM EST
The threat for snow and ice will expand through the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic through late this week.
The hits just keep coming as Mother Nature prepares to throw down her gloves and send bare-knuckled punch after punch of winter weather to the eastern half of the United States. Following a blockbuster snowstorm to start the month of February and another weekend snow event, residents of the Midwest and Northeast have barely had time to catch their breath this month.
The weather pattern is beginning to sound like a broken record for many residents of the eastern half of the U.S. as snowy and cold weather shows no signs of letting up anytime soon thanks to the displaced polar vortex and brutally cold Arctic air in place.
Following a storm that spread minor snow accumulations across the Midwest Monday and pushed into the Northeast Tuesday, some residents will have to quickly ready themselves for another, more potent, storm that will deliver a mix of rain, ice and snow to some places, thunderstorms and rain farther to the south, and all-out snow to points farther to the north across a 1,000-mile stretch of the country.
Unlike the early-week, quick-hitting storm for the eastern U.S., this next system is expected to take its time and become a long-duration snow event.
Another deviation from the pattern during other storms this month will be a surge of cold air farther to the south. That ushered snow and ice into parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas as early as Tuesday afternoon. However, the bulk of the precipitation was underway as of Wednesday midday from the southern part of the Plains to portions of the Midwest and Appalachians.
As snow and ice expand to the mid-Atlantic coast into Wednesday night, winter weather will also be slow to retreat on the western side of the storm. This can allow some areas to experience 24-48 hours of persistent wintry precipitation.
The storm could bring another snow event to parts of the Northeast that were already crushed by snow earlier in the month. Portions of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and southern New York recorded widespread snow totals between 24 and 36 inches from the blockbuster storm at the start of February.
This radar image, captured at midday on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, shows snow (blue), ice (pink and purple) and rain (green) sprawling over the Mississippi Valley and Midwest. (AccuWeather)
Crews already overwhelmed by the monumental task of removing up to 3 feet of snow from densely populated areas like Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, which includes the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, will face another cleanup job later this week, although the hard-hit region is forecast to catch a break from the heaviest totals this time around. Even though a light amount of snow totaling 1-3 inches is forecast with this storm for the Lehigh Valley, it will still require crews to be out salting and in some cases clearing off highways, streets and parking lots.
This time, the heaviest snow, 6 to 12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches, is forecast to bury parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and northwestern Virginia.
Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor like Philadelphia and New York City are currently forecast to pick up accumulating snowfall. AccuWeather forecasters say Philadelphia is expected to receive another 1 to 3 inches of snow from the storm. However, dry air may substantially limit the amount of snow that falls on northern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southeastern New York state and southern New England.
"New York City should catch a break from the storm in that respect as a wedge of dry air is forecast to press in from the north," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
New York City has already surpassed the city's seasonal average snowfall of 28.5 inches, as 32.5 inches of snow have fallen in the city so far in the 2020-2021 season. This season's total is just over 2 feet more than the total for the 2019-20 season in which New York City officially recorded just 4.8 inches of snow.
Meanwhile, even though Philadelphia has not quite eclipsed the city's seasonal average snowfall this season, it has already received just over 55 times as much snow as it did last season. In the 2019-20 season, the City of Brotherly Love recorded a mere 0.3 of an inch of snow. So far this season, Philadelphia's snow total is up to 16.6 inches, less than 7 inches shy of the seasonal annual snowfall of 23.2 inches.
The dry air mentioned by Dombek is likely to keep all or most of the snow out of New England and upstate New York from the Wednesday to Friday storm.
The storm may end up being a double-barreled system that could unleash two rounds of precipitation with a significant pause in between the storms on Thursday from parts of Ohio to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“In some locations across the southern part of the storm zone, it may snow at varying intensity for two days with the potential for more than a foot of snow and locally higher amounts where the perfect blend of Arctic air and moisture occur,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Pittsburgh is forecast to pick up 1-3 inches of snow from this storm, and AccuWeather meteorologists are also predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow in Washington, D.C., and 2-4 inches in Baltimore with heavier snow just west of these two Interstate 95 cities.
Ice can mix in with snow at times in the nation's capital, adding to the travel hazards, but more significant ice accumulations are forecast to occur for areas to the south of D.C. Rounds of freezing rain can lead to a significant buildup of ice with this storm, especially from southern Missouri and northern Arkansas to parts of West Virginia.
As a result of this far-reaching, long-duration storm, air travel in major cities like Chicago, St. Louis, D.C., and Philadelphia could all be impacted. Major interstates such as 40, 64, 70, 80 could have multiple days of dangerous road conditions. COVID-19 vaccine distribution could also be impacted.
Plunging temperatures in the wake of the storm could make areas of slush freeze solid, making it very difficult to remove.
It is likely that this impactful storm will not be the last in this train of wintry weather so far in February. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for more storms that could bring another dose of ice and snow for the central and eastern U.S. in time for Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day.
