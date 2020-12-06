Shifting weather pattern to bring return of wet weather to the Northwest
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Dec. 6, 2020 8:17 AM
An unusually dry stretch of weather has encompassed the Northwest to start the month of December courtesy of an expansive area of high pressure. But, a changing atmospheric pattern is forecast, bringing the return of more typical wet weather in the days to come.
December weather is synonymous with rainy conditions in places like Seattle, where average conditions usually bring around an inch of rainfall during the first four days of the month. However, in typical 2020 fashion, this year just hasn't been quite the same.
In 75 years of daily weather record keeping at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, there have been only five years where the first four days of December were dry, according to the National Weather Service in December. After another dry day this past Friday, 2020 will add to that statistic.
Along with the unusually dry stretch of weather, consistently mild afternoons were observed as well. Through the first five days of December, record-breaking temperatures were observed in western Washington on Saturday in Quillayute (61 F), Hoquiam (59 F) and at Seattle-Tacoma Airport (58 F).
During the same time frame, the atmospheric pattern has been set up in such a way that has resulted in wet weather taking aim across Pacific Canada and southeastern Alaska, which has resulted in devastating flooding and mudslides in some areas. For residents living in Juneau, another day of possible heavy rain will yield a flooding and mudslide threat on Sunday.
Returning back to the northwestern fringes of the Lower 48, a few passing showers of rain and snow can be expected from the storm system on Sunday, with the magnitude of rain intensity being far less compared to what can be expected in Pacific Canada and southeastern Alaska.
Wet weather will not remain a steady staple across the Pacific Northwest for too long from this disturbance, as the unsettled weather on Sunday will plunge southward and become moisture starved by Monday. Although the disturbance will lack moisture as it dives into California, that does not mean the impactful weather will be lacking. Strong offshore winds will once again whip up an extreme fire threat across the state to start out the week.
Another repeated dry stretch of weather similar to the start of the month is not expected this time across the Pacific Northwest, as more seasonably wet weather will return to the region by Tuesday. Places like Seattle and Portland, along the Interstate-5 corridor, as well as some interior locales like Spokane, Washington, can expect rainy conditions as the next round of wet weather moves ashore.
Through midweek, wet weather will largely be confined to Washington, Oregon, northern Idaho and western Montana, but there will likely be good news on the horizon for residents and vacationers alike seeking additional snowpack across the interior mountains of the West.
A return of well below-average temperatures and accumulating snow are expected to make a return across the interior West during the latter half of the week as the storm track sets its sights on the region. Thursday and Friday could feature a fresh round of snow across the northern and central Rockies, Utah's Wasatch Range, the Cascades and depending on the magnitude of the cold air, even some of the lower-lying valleys could have flakes fly.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
