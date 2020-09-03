Powerful Typhoon Haishen closing in on Japan, South Korea

Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is expected to become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?

Two more tropical systems may unfold over the Atlantic basin in the next week and at least one could pose a threat to the Leeward Islands.

Severe storms to rattle midwestern US

The lull in severe weather over the Midwest will come to an end late Saturday as dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to erupt from South Dakota to Illinois.