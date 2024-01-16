Relentless rounds of lake-effect snow to bury towns this week

Even though it is only halfway through January, some Midwest locations have already exceeded their typical monthly snowfall during what feels like a never-ending cycle of lake-effect snow.

Frigid air has sent the temperature below zero in more than a dozen states, and the cold conditions aren’t expected to let up in the short term with a teeth-chattering chill expected all the way to the Gulf Coast.

Residents across the Midwest have faced relentless lake-effect snowfall over the last week, and the pattern is not expected to let up anytime soon. Additional snowfall is expected to persist around the Great Lakes through at least Thursday as cold winds blow across the bodies of water.

No rest for the snow-weary

"The storm that brought heavy snow and bitterly cold air across the Midwest last weekend has created a multiday lake-effect snow event across the typical snow belts over the Great Lakes this week," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "With cold air and breezy conditions continuing this week, lake-effect snow will continue to pile up."

Cities such as Grand Rapids, Michigan, have already collected 26.5 inches of snow since the start of the year, with most of that falling between Jan. 8 and Jan. 16. The city has already exceeded its typical amount for the month of 22.6 inches, with additional snow on the way this week.

Other lake-effect hot spots, such as Marquette, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York, have picked up feet of snowfall since the end of the weekend. Marquette has totaled 32.9 inches of snow so far in January, with the highest daily total climbing to a whopping 18 inches on Jan. 13. Typically, the city records around 42.1 inches of snow during January.

A snowy playoff victory in Buffalo

Buffalo International Airport has recorded 21.1 inches of snow so far this month, while nearby locations just south of the city picked up upwards of 3 feet of snow just since the start of the weekend. The hefty snowfall that occurred across the Buffalo metro resulted in the playoff game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh being pushed from Sunday, Jan. 14 to Monday, Jan. 15.

Footage from the game on Monday afternoon showed numerous dedicated Buffalo and Pittsburgh fans trudging through the snowy stands as the game kicked off, as well as some fans tossing armfuls of snow into the air and sliding down snow mounds as they celebrated the 17-31 victory.

After Buffalo’s playoff matchup was delayed due to intense lake-effect snow, fans took full advantage of the massive piles of snow still within the stadium on Jan. 15, using snowballs for touchdown celebrations and much more.

Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs are forecast to total between 2 and 3 feet of snow from Monday to Thursday as snow continues to fall along the lakeshores. Locations farther north around the Tug Hill Plateau can also total a zone of 12-24 inches during the same time frame, with a narrow corridor that could pick up between 24-36 inches of snow. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for this lake-effect snow event is 54 inches.

"The most persistent bands through midweek will focus across the northern upper and lower Peninsula of Michigan, as well as western and northern New York downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario. Within these zones, additional accumulations between Tuesday and Thursday can pile up over a foot," added Buckingham.

A favorable wind direction and relatively warm lake surface temperatures will play a large role in the additional surges of lake-effect snow bands through at least late week. This setup can also spark rounds of snow squalls east of the Great Lakes that can rapidly reduce visibility and make travel difficult to impossible. Even narrow bands of snow squalls can make conditions extremely dangerous for travelers given the frigid temperatures.

Daytime temperatures from Wisconsin to western New York are projected to range from single digits to the low 20s Fahrenheit Wednesday, roughly 10-15 degrees below typical mid-January highs. The cold air can lead to challenges for road crews in charge of clearing snow.

"With temperatures well below the freezing mark across the region, road crews cannot use salt to clear area roadways because of the low temperatures. Instead, sand is a common alternative to help travelers gain some traction on snow-packed roadways," Buckingham said.

Temperatures in Chicago have not risen above single digits since Saturday evening, Jan. 13, and are projected to persist in the single digits through Wednesday morning. Although temperatures from Wednesday into the weekend will not be much warmer, ranging from 10-20 degrees during the daytime.

Later this week, there will be another chance for accumulating snow and travel disruptions across parts of the Great Lakes.

Buckingham added that a storm diving down from Canada between Friday and Saturday is expected to bring northerly winds that could produce a consolidated lake-effect snow band over Lake Michigan, bringing potentially dangerous travel conditions along Interstate 80 and 94 in northwest Indiana.

Another push of cold air will advance southward across the Central and Eastern states from Friday to Saturday, resulting in daytime temperatures dropping again to 10-25 degrees below historical averages in cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Although residents throughout the Midwest are no strangers to managing the brutally cold winter conditions lingering this week, forecasters say there is some hope for slightly warmer weather next week. However, the rising temperatures may come at a cost for some locations.

"The extreme cold this week has rapidly accumulated ice on rivers across the Midwest. Looking ahead to next week, a milder and potentially wet pattern could be in store, which could raise river levels and dislodge the ice that has built up. When this occurs, there is always a risk for potential ice jams, which can lead to flooding," explained Buckingham.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise from the single digits and teens this week to the 30s and 40s beginning early next week. Midwesterners may welcome the improving temperatures following the waves of Arctic air this week, even if they are only temperatures 5-10 degrees above freezing.

