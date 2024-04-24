Protect your plants: Nighttime freezes to chill Northeast into Friday

Nighttime temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 20s F over much of the northeastern United States into Friday with the likelihood of damaging frosts and freezes.

Nighttime temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 20s Fahrenheit over much of the northeastern United States into Friday with the likelihood of damaging frosts and freezes, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The risk will extend into the major cities over the interior and could even occur in some of the major Interstate 95 urban areas.

The second of two high-pressure areas from northern Canada in less than a week will drop across the region into Friday.

An active breeze, dry air and any cloud cover will negate the warming effects of strong late-April sunshine during the day, resulting in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures several degrees lower than the actual temperature.

However, when the sky clears and winds drop off at night, temperatures will plummet quickly, and the air mass will take on its northern Canada characteristics.

Temperatures will dip to record challenging and breaking levels from the Great Lakes to parts of the interior Northeast on Thursday morning.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, areas of frost and a hard freeze will occur over much of the interior Northeast and the Upper Midwest.

Not only will temperatures dip to or below the freezing mark, but some areas will be below freezing for several hours, adding to the risk and the extent of the damage to tender leaves, flowers and breaking buds.

Some rooftop gardens in cities may be safe from a heavy frost as the cold air in a pattern like this tends to collect at ground level.

Temperatures on the turf can be 10 degrees or lower than those 4-6 feet off the ground, where official temperature readings are taken and forecasts are intended. For example, a forecast low of 35 degrees might seem like a safe temperature for your location, but temperatures may dip into the 20s at ground level during clear and calm conditions.

(Photo/DeniceBreaux, Getty Images)

Golf courses may prohibit early tee times as walking on frosty greens can damage the turf.

Frost will develop in at least 20 states and in the major metro areas of Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston on Thursday morning.

Moving forward from Thursday night to Friday morning, frosts and freezes will focus mostly on New England and the mid-Atlantic. This is the timeframe when there is most likely to be a frost in some coastal regions of the mid-Atlantic, as these areas will be clear and calm the entire night. This means some locations in southern and eastern New Jersey, eastern Maryland, Delaware and Long Island, New York, will be at risk.

Many locations in the Midwest should be free of frost on Thursday night, but there will still be some stubborn pockets with freezing temperatures in the central Appalachians.

The major metro areas of Boston, New York City and part of Philadelphia are likely to face a second night with a frost.

Experts urge those who have purchased tender flower and vegetable plants to protect their investment. Some sensitive summer-blooming shrubs, such as hydrangeas, may need to be covered.

French winemakers light candles to protect buds from late-season frosts that could damage their crops.

Orchard and vineyard operators may employ bonfires or wind machines to raise temperatures a few degrees in their fields. Garden centers may move stock indoors or under cover.

Following a cold start on Friday, a significant warming trend is in store for the weekend, with widespread highs in the 70s and 80s forecast for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may reach the 90s in parts of Virginia on Monday.

In the Central states, the warmup will help trigger a dangerous outbreak of severe weather that includes tornadoes over several days through the weekend.

Regarding any additional risk of frosts, the region is not quite out of the woods yet. Another chill will come next weekend with perhaps another to follow before the middle of May. The extent and magnitude of any frosts will depend on cloud cover and wind conditions, which would be limiting factors.

