Pick up deals on winter gear on sale for Presidents Day
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Feb. 13, 2021 9:51 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Presidents Day is celebrated in tribute to founding father George Washington and former President Abraham Lincoln, and is recognized as a federal holiday, meaning many people will have the day off. One of the most exciting parts of Presidents Day, second to having the day off, is all the sales!
Every American loves a good sale, but the nasty winter weather and complications from the pandemic may make it hard to get out to a store to do some shopping. Plus, with the snowfall many states have seen, it's a great time to shop for winter gear to see the rest of the season through.
If you invest in well-made, versatile, and high-quality gear, you'll be able to use it for not only the remainder of these winter-feeling days, but the winter seasons in years to come.
We've gathered a variety of winter gear, from coats to boots to coffee flasks that are on sale this Presidents Day, so that you can get your money's worth -- and not have to leave the house.
WOMEN ULTRA LIGHT DOWN HOODED COAT
$ $69.90
89.90
This is the perfect all-around winter coat that will never go out of style. Because it's ultra-lightweight, it's easy to pack away and layer with a knitted jumper on those slightly colder days. The style is versatile and can be worn with casual outfits for running errands or for a more thoughtful look for day trips out with the family. It features a water-repellent coating and an anti-static lining, crafted with premium down with a fill power of over 640 -- guaranteed to keep you at a comfortable temperature at all hours of the day. You can remove the hood on dry days. The matte finish gives it a modern and stylish touch to finish it off.
Buy it here
New Balance's Relentless Tech Fleece Full Zip
$59.99, $44.99
The Relentless Tech Fleece Full-Zip is the perfect go-to fleece that's comfortable and extremely durable. If you're outside in the peak cold, you can layer it with a jacket, or for just breezy days, you can wear it by itself. Although it's designed to be workout wear, it will definitely be hard not to lounge around in it, too. It features New Balance's fast-drying technology to wick moisture from your body during a sweaty run. In contrast, the heat technology keeps you warm during a frosty morning, leaving you with no excuses to hit snooze on your alarm. It also has side pockets to hold your belongings. The relaxed fit drapes loosely from the chest while offering support at the waist and hip for a comfortable fit.
Get 10% off sitewide + Free Shipping at New Balance from Feb.15 until Feb. 19, 2021, with the code: FEB10.
Buy it here
$109.95, $76.96
Slippers are an essential winter purchase. UGG has built a reputation for providing long-lasting comfortable and super-warm slippers to keep your toes snug. The Ascot slipper can be worn both in and outdoors if you need to run the trash cans out late at night. The interior of the slipper is made from plush UGGpure wool, and shapes to your feet, replicating genuine shearling.
Buy it here
HUNTER Original Waterproof Insulated Short Snow Boot
$145.00, $87 - $145
Treat your dog walk like a catwalk -- these stylish original waterproof boots by Hunter take a glamorous spin on the standard boring pair of wellies. Mixing the style and comfort of a puffer material to keep you warm around the shin while also the grip and dryness of walking boots or wellies for a muddy or snowy trip outdoors. These snow boots retain the heat with a plush fleece lining, which you pull the draw-cord at the top to enclose. The lugged sole is designed to keep you sturdy on your feet and prevent you from slipping on ice or wet surfaces.
Buy it here
$59.50, $41.65
Second to the 501s, the LEVI's 505s are one of the most popular pairs of denim jeans on the market, and for good reason. They can be styled with a buttoned-down shirt for date night or worn with work boots as you change your car's summer tires to the winter ones. They're super durable and built to last you through all the harsh elements of winter, but equally, remain breathable at the beginning of spring. With a straight leg, wiggle room in the thigh, and slight-stretch denim, you'll be super mobile and comfortable for everyday activities.
Buy it here
Women's L.L.Bean Snow Boots, Lace-Up
$139.00, $99.99
With snow on the ground in many states, it makes going out for daily exercises such as walking to meet a friend for coffee or picking up food from the market more hazardous. Now is a great time, especially while they're on sale, to invest in a pair of high-quality snow boots that will last you through many winter seasons to come.
These snow boots from L.L.Bean are made with a waterproof shell, and all the seams are sealed to keep your feet bone dry. Walking in the snow, especially if it's a few inches, can send an uncomfortable numbing feeling to your feet, which is why these boots feature a removable felt lining with faux fleece. The handcrafted upper and fully gusseted tongue, paired with the 4 sets of metal d-rings and molded fiberglass shank, offer full support around your ankle and feet, which is vital in preventing injury in slippy conditions.
Buy it here
L.L.Bean TwinLock Vacuum Travel Mug, 20 oz.
$29.95, $24.99
Keeping your coffee at a warm-drinkable temperature is difficult to do when you have the brisk wind cooling it down before you're even gotten to your car. This Twin-Lock Vacuum Travel Mug holds 20 oz of your favorite hot drink and designed with a stainless steel vacuum construction, plus Twin-Lock technology to prevent it from leaking. It keeps your drink hot for hours on end, so you don't feel rushed in relishing every sip.
Buy it here
Everlane's Alpaca Sweater Tee
$75 $49
This ethically-sourced Alpaca Sweater Tee is the ultimate way to glam up your outfit with texture while simultaneously keeping warm on a breezy day. When rocking this tee, you'll feel snug yet liberated by the airy feel, which insulates extremely well. As alpacas are gentle grazers compared to sheep, harvesting their wool is much more environmentally.
Buy it here
More to consider: