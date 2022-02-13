Pileups close roads in Metro Detroit amid snow squalls, snow showers
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Feb. 13, 2022 5:40 PM EST
Updated Feb. 13, 2022 5:44 PM EST
Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided.
Multiple pileups were reported in the Metro Detroit area Sunday afternoon amid heavy snow showers and snow squalls.
Police responded to a large pileup on I-696 in Oakland County that was reported after 12:45 p.m., local time. All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-696 at Orchard Lake in Oakland County were closed after the crash, as well as the northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-696.
As many as 35 vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash, though police have yet to confirm the number, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
"These heavy snow showers and squalls have been causing severely reduced visibility and whiteout conditions, which, combined with the quickly accumulating snow, creates a dangerous situation on the roads," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. "The rapidly changing visibility and snow intensity caused by squalls typically cause the biggest pileups that we see during the winter months, especially on highways where speeds are higher."
Police responded to an accident on I-696 and Hoover on Sunday, Feb. 13. (Michigan Department of Transportation)
Troopers were dispatched to a multi-car crash on I-96 eastbound near Grand River after a driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, the Michigan State Police (MSP) reported. A preliminary investigation found that the driver had been involved in one of the earlier crashes and left his vehicle to inspect the damage. Another driver was unable to stop and struck the first vehicle, pushing it into the first driver. The person was transported to the local hospital with critical head injuries, according to the MSP.
The MSP advised that if someone is involved in one of the crashes, the safest place to be until responders arrive is in the car with the seatbelt fastened.
Several other interstate sections are also closed due to other crashes and pileups in Macomb, Wyoming and Wane counties as the snow continued to fall.
A look at the radar on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2:50 p.m., local time.
The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory Sunday morning for areas along and between the I-94 and M-59 corridors, and the advisory is scheduled to last into the evening hours.
“The spotty nature of these heavy snow showers will lead to some towns getting 3 or 4 inches of snow, while the town next door only gets an inch," Thompson said.
The threat for heavier squalls and whiteouts will diminish around 8 p.m., he added.
