Persistent surge of colder air to raise chances for snow in Northeast
For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season.
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 24, 2021 1:20 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 24, 2021 1:20 PM EST
Snow showers dusted a variety of locations across the Northeast on Nov. 23.
A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
Old Man Winter has been serving up some hors d’oeuvres in the temperature department for much of the region and even in the snow department around the Great Lakes. However, the bite-sized samples of winter cold will transition to more of a main course by early next week.
The reason for the coming stretch of unseasonably low temperatures is a result of weather factors north of the United States border.
A widespread snowpack exists in Canada from the Rockies to western Quebec and will give a little kick to the cold shots, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. When cold air passes over a frozen surface such as snow cover, it cannot absorb the warmth as it could when the ground is bare.
People in the Northeast have certainly been shivering this week with actual temperatures dipping to 8-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal Tuesday and Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. Even though the cold is set to ease a bit for Thanksgiving Day, blasts of cold air will return by the weekend.
Following a strong cold front that will move over the Appalachians Thursday evening and along the Atlantic coast Friday morning, temperatures more typical of mid- to late December are in store for the Northeast and will generally range from 10-20 degrees below normal. Typical highs in late November range from the mid-30s in northern Maine to the upper 50s in southeastern Virginia with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the lower 40s, respectively.
With the latest cold discharge from Canada, gusty winds and dry air will allow AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to reach the single digits, teens and lower 20s over the central and northern Appalachians, and the teens, 20s and lower 30s along the Interstate 95 corridor from Friday afternoon to Sunday.
RealFeel Temperatures in Philadelphia and Boston are forecast to dip as low as 15 degrees Saturday night compared to a normal low temperature in the mid-30s. In New York City, the normal low is in the upper 30s, but RealFeel Temperatures are projected to dip to around 28 degrees.
Most of the region has not experienced conditions this cold since late last winter. Pedestrians, people waiting for mass transit or shoppers hitting the stores, where there might be some waiting outside involved, should bundle up this weekend. The worst of the cold winds will be from Friday to Saturday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The discharge of cold air from Canada will lead to locally heavy bands of lake-effect snow this weekend, especially downwind of lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario, where local snowfall amounts into Sunday morning can approach a foot. The transition to the new blast of cold conditions can trigger isolated snow showers that wander well away from the lakes over the interior Northeast. These fast-hitting snow showers can not only lead to a sudden drop in visibility and temperature but also slippery conditions.
There is another side effect of the cold weather pattern in this case. Disturbances remain active over the northern Pacific, and these will move inland over western Canada. These storms are referred to as Alberta clippers as they sometimes originate from the Canadian province of Alberta and tend to move swiftly along in the southward dip of the jet stream around the Great Lakes and Northeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists have had their eye on one particular clipper storm that may tiptoe across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and central Appalachian regions. However, these areas will have a chance for enough snow to make roads slippery from Sunday to Sunday night. There is also some indication that this storm could strengthen upon nearing the warm ocean waters just off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts with significant wintry consequences possible from Sunday to Monday.
Waters in the Atlantic off the coast of the Northeast are not only warm but also above normal in terms of temperatures, according to Pastelok, who added that this warm water and cold air over the Northeast creates a temperature contrast zone that can lead to rapidly strengthening storms in the right conditions. Atlantic sea surface temperatures range from near 50 east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to the mid-60s well offshore of the New Jersey coast.
There are two main scenarios with this clipper storm from Sunday to Monday.
On one hand, the storm may remain weak until it swings well out to sea, which could result in little more than non-accumulating flurries from the Midwest to the central Appalachians and coastal Northeast.
On the other hand, the storm may strengthen rapidly upon reaching the warm water, where it could unleash a significant amount of moisture and create a new round of gusty winds. Should this scenario come to fruition, areas from northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania and southeastern New York state to central and southeastern New England could receive a travel-snarling snowstorm during a busy time at the end of the holiday weekend. Such a storm could tap into the cold air and lower temperatures a bit more, while gusty winds cause some blowing and drifting snow over non-paved surfaces and slushy conditions on the roads.
There is, of course, the potential for a storm that falls somewhere in between these two extremes, where there is not a major storm, but still enough snow to cause inconvenience to travelers from the Midwest to the coastal Northeast.
The warm air associated with the warm Atlantic waters could spoil the chances for snow lovers along the immediate coast. Residents along the shore could instead receive rain, or a rain and snow mix. However, a moderately strong storm may not pull the warm air over most coastal areas, and snow could fall instead of rain or the rain and snow mix.
"Snow may lay on the ground for the first time this season along I-95 from the upper mid-Atlantic to New England during early next week," Pastelok stated.
Whether it snows and accumulates or not in the I-95 corridor of the Northeast all depends on the track and last-minute strength of a clipper storm which was barely a tiny ripple in the jet stream over the northern Pacific Ocean as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. AccuWeather will provide updates on the storm through the Thanksgiving weekend and continue to track other storm possibilities beyond.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Persistent surge of colder air to raise chances for snow in Northeast
For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season.
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 24, 2021 1:20 PM EST | Updated Nov. 24, 2021 1:20 PM EST
Snow showers dusted a variety of locations across the Northeast on Nov. 23.
A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
Old Man Winter has been serving up some hors d’oeuvres in the temperature department for much of the region and even in the snow department around the Great Lakes. However, the bite-sized samples of winter cold will transition to more of a main course by early next week.
The reason for the coming stretch of unseasonably low temperatures is a result of weather factors north of the United States border.
A widespread snowpack exists in Canada from the Rockies to western Quebec and will give a little kick to the cold shots, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. When cold air passes over a frozen surface such as snow cover, it cannot absorb the warmth as it could when the ground is bare.
People in the Northeast have certainly been shivering this week with actual temperatures dipping to 8-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal Tuesday and Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. Even though the cold is set to ease a bit for Thanksgiving Day, blasts of cold air will return by the weekend.
Following a strong cold front that will move over the Appalachians Thursday evening and along the Atlantic coast Friday morning, temperatures more typical of mid- to late December are in store for the Northeast and will generally range from 10-20 degrees below normal. Typical highs in late November range from the mid-30s in northern Maine to the upper 50s in southeastern Virginia with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the lower 40s, respectively.
With the latest cold discharge from Canada, gusty winds and dry air will allow AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to reach the single digits, teens and lower 20s over the central and northern Appalachians, and the teens, 20s and lower 30s along the Interstate 95 corridor from Friday afternoon to Sunday.
RealFeel Temperatures in Philadelphia and Boston are forecast to dip as low as 15 degrees Saturday night compared to a normal low temperature in the mid-30s. In New York City, the normal low is in the upper 30s, but RealFeel Temperatures are projected to dip to around 28 degrees.
Most of the region has not experienced conditions this cold since late last winter. Pedestrians, people waiting for mass transit or shoppers hitting the stores, where there might be some waiting outside involved, should bundle up this weekend. The worst of the cold winds will be from Friday to Saturday night.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The discharge of cold air from Canada will lead to locally heavy bands of lake-effect snow this weekend, especially downwind of lakes Huron, Erie and Ontario, where local snowfall amounts into Sunday morning can approach a foot. The transition to the new blast of cold conditions can trigger isolated snow showers that wander well away from the lakes over the interior Northeast. These fast-hitting snow showers can not only lead to a sudden drop in visibility and temperature but also slippery conditions.
There is another side effect of the cold weather pattern in this case. Disturbances remain active over the northern Pacific, and these will move inland over western Canada. These storms are referred to as Alberta clippers as they sometimes originate from the Canadian province of Alberta and tend to move swiftly along in the southward dip of the jet stream around the Great Lakes and Northeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists have had their eye on one particular clipper storm that may tiptoe across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and central Appalachian regions. However, these areas will have a chance for enough snow to make roads slippery from Sunday to Sunday night. There is also some indication that this storm could strengthen upon nearing the warm ocean waters just off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts with significant wintry consequences possible from Sunday to Monday.
Waters in the Atlantic off the coast of the Northeast are not only warm but also above normal in terms of temperatures, according to Pastelok, who added that this warm water and cold air over the Northeast creates a temperature contrast zone that can lead to rapidly strengthening storms in the right conditions. Atlantic sea surface temperatures range from near 50 east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to the mid-60s well offshore of the New Jersey coast.
There are two main scenarios with this clipper storm from Sunday to Monday.
On one hand, the storm may remain weak until it swings well out to sea, which could result in little more than non-accumulating flurries from the Midwest to the central Appalachians and coastal Northeast.
On the other hand, the storm may strengthen rapidly upon reaching the warm water, where it could unleash a significant amount of moisture and create a new round of gusty winds. Should this scenario come to fruition, areas from northern New Jersey, northeastern Pennsylvania and southeastern New York state to central and southeastern New England could receive a travel-snarling snowstorm during a busy time at the end of the holiday weekend. Such a storm could tap into the cold air and lower temperatures a bit more, while gusty winds cause some blowing and drifting snow over non-paved surfaces and slushy conditions on the roads.
There is, of course, the potential for a storm that falls somewhere in between these two extremes, where there is not a major storm, but still enough snow to cause inconvenience to travelers from the Midwest to the coastal Northeast.
The warm air associated with the warm Atlantic waters could spoil the chances for snow lovers along the immediate coast. Residents along the shore could instead receive rain, or a rain and snow mix. However, a moderately strong storm may not pull the warm air over most coastal areas, and snow could fall instead of rain or the rain and snow mix.
"Snow may lay on the ground for the first time this season along I-95 from the upper mid-Atlantic to New England during early next week," Pastelok stated.
Whether it snows and accumulates or not in the I-95 corridor of the Northeast all depends on the track and last-minute strength of a clipper storm which was barely a tiny ripple in the jet stream over the northern Pacific Ocean as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. AccuWeather will provide updates on the storm through the Thanksgiving weekend and continue to track other storm possibilities beyond.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo