Nuisance snow expected in Northeast to start the week
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 20, 2020 7:18 AM EST
Mena Fitch was trying to brush snow off the roof of her New York home on Dec. 17, when she accidentally sent waves of snow down on top of her and her daughter, who was filming the whole thing.
Following some light snow on Sunday, another round of snow is on tap in the Northeast to start the new week.
"An Alberta clipper storm set to collide with the cold air in place across the Great Lakes and Northeast will set the stage for another round of light snow Monday and Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
The system will first spread some light snow across the Midwest on Sunday. The precipitation will then track east-southeastward Sunday night and Monday. On the southern side of the Alberta clipper, the air is likely to be warm enough for mix of rain and snow or even just rain showers.
Whether snow, rain or a mix of the two, all of the precipitation is expected to be light. However, motorists must still be cautious.
"Even though this system will only produce a small accumulation of snow, all it takes is a light coating to create treacherous travel conditions," stated Duff.
After one round of light snow from a separate system on Sunday, the Alberta clipper will move into the Northeast by Monday night. Although this disturbance will not pack nearly the punch of the powerful storm from last week, the fresh covering of snow could hide potential hazards.
"In areas where massive snow piles remain from the nor'easter, the covering of fresh snow could conceal layers of black ice that have developed on roads and sidewalks from the melting and refreezing cycles," warned Duff.
In general, snow accumulations will be an inch or less. In southwestern New York and north-central Pennsylvania, as much as 2 inches of snow could fall. Snowflakes may reach as far south and east as Harrisburg and Allentown, Pennsylvania and New York City. However, no accumulation is expected in those locations.
Snow will come to an end in most areas by Tuesday morning as the clipper moves out to sea. In its wake, a brief period of lake-effect snow is expected off Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Even there, dry weather will return on Tuesday night.
For the middle of the week on Wednesday, warmer air will move in, especially from Virginia southward. A dry day is expected up and down the Eastern Seaboard.
The tranquil weather will be short-lived. After the minor disturbance from early in the week, a much more impactful storm is likely for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The warmer air will continue to move northward. This will mean that precipitation, at least initially, is likely to be in the form of rain. The rain falling on deep snow in some areas could cause flooding.
Some of the coldest air so far this season is likely to move in behind the storm.
