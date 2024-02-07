Nova Scotia buried by 5 feet snow, and more could be on the way

Snow drifts buried cars and sealed off buildings from the outside in part of Nova Scotia during a "historic snow event." And AccuWeather forecasters say more snow could be on the way.

Snow blanketed areas of Nova Scotia this week after a winter storm system brought several feet of snow. Authorities called in the army to help clear the way.

A state of emergency has been declared in part of Nova Scotia following snowfall of historic proportions.

Sydney, Nova Scotia, located in the northern part of the Canadian province, measured 59 inches (150 cm) of snow, according to The Associated Press. Snowdrifts resembled mountains and left people stranded in their homes. Some residents also had to clear snow that piled up on top of their homes as the weight of the snow threatened to cause roofs to collapse.

Even people who managed to dig out from the storm had difficulties traveling anywhere due to snow-clogged roads. Heavy machinery had to be used to plow some roads across the province.

"It has certainly been a historic snow event," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said on Monday.

A drone captured images of Cape Brenton Island, Nova Scotia, where heavy snow piled up during the first few days of February. (Adam Hill)

Officials in Nova Scotia have requested help from neighboring provinces to help clear the snow and rescue people who are trapped, the AP reported.

Elsewhere in the province, snowfall totals were not as extreme but still caused disruptions. Up to 34 inches (86 cm) fell in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia.

Little to no snow is in the forecast through the weekend, which should help people across Nova Scotia dig out following the historic snowfall. However, next week will bring another opportunity for significant snowfall accumulation to much of the province.

