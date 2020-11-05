Northern Rockies to swing from summer-like heat to blizzard
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 6, 2020 8:13 AM
The word blizzard is often used incorrectly. Here is how a blizzard is properly defined.
After starting November with temperatures more typical of the end of summer than the middle of fall, residents of the northern Rockies may soon think fall was skipped and winter is beginning ahead of schedule.
To start November, Mother Nature decided to tease much of the Rockies and northern Plains with one last gasp of summer. However, that will come to an end with a significant snowstorm this weekend. Shorts and t-shirts will be traded in for overcoats and snow shovels.
Although temperatures will begin the downward trend on Friday, any snow will be reserved for Washington, Oregon, Northern California and far northwestern Montana. In fact, much of Montana will still have high temperatures in the 60s F.
The low pressure causing the snow farther west will begin to move eastward on Saturday. A northwesterly wind flow will draw colder air southward from Canada. As the weather maker moves closer, precipitation is expected to begin in the afternoon. Initially, in some areas, temperatures will still be high enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow.
The storm system will turn northeastward and quickly strengthen on Saturday night. An area of high pressure centered in Alberta will continue to push cold air southward. Therefore, most areas are going to have precipitation fall in the form of snow. The strengthening system will also cause snow to fall more heavily. In addition, since winds increase when an area of high pressure and area of low pressure are close together, known as the pressure gradient, some of the snow will be blown around as it falls.
Further strengthening of the storm is expected on Sunday.
"Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous across Montana at the height of the storm late Saturday night through Sunday, with snow-packed roadways and whiteout conditions expected," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Strong winds, combined with heavy snowfall, will create a full-blown blizzard in portions of the state."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Winds could gust over 40 mph in open areas. With high winds and temperatures not getting out of the teens in spots, the cold will make it dangerous to be outside. Temperatures in the teens and 20s will represent a temperature drop of 30 to 40 degrees over just a couple of days between Friday and Sunday. The high winds combined with the snow will also make visibility very low. Interstates 15, 90 and 94 are just some of the thoroughfares expected to see impacts on Sunday.
Before the storm ends, a large area of 6-12 inches (15 to 30 cm) is expected, but well over a foot will fall in the higher elevations, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 48 inches (120 cm.)
By Sunday night, the storm will pull farther north into Canada. Snow will taper off and winds will diminish. With clearing skies, lighter winds and fresh snow on the ground, lows will plummet into the single digits and teens.
Temperature are forecast to remain below normal into early next week, with the next chance for snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, snow amounts with that system are expected to be no more than a few inches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Northern Rockies to swing from summer-like heat to blizzard
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 6, 2020 8:13 AM
The word blizzard is often used incorrectly. Here is how a blizzard is properly defined.
After starting November with temperatures more typical of the end of summer than the middle of fall, residents of the northern Rockies may soon think fall was skipped and winter is beginning ahead of schedule.
To start November, Mother Nature decided to tease much of the Rockies and northern Plains with one last gasp of summer. However, that will come to an end with a significant snowstorm this weekend. Shorts and t-shirts will be traded in for overcoats and snow shovels.
Although temperatures will begin the downward trend on Friday, any snow will be reserved for Washington, Oregon, Northern California and far northwestern Montana. In fact, much of Montana will still have high temperatures in the 60s F.
The low pressure causing the snow farther west will begin to move eastward on Saturday. A northwesterly wind flow will draw colder air southward from Canada. As the weather maker moves closer, precipitation is expected to begin in the afternoon. Initially, in some areas, temperatures will still be high enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow.
The storm system will turn northeastward and quickly strengthen on Saturday night. An area of high pressure centered in Alberta will continue to push cold air southward. Therefore, most areas are going to have precipitation fall in the form of snow. The strengthening system will also cause snow to fall more heavily. In addition, since winds increase when an area of high pressure and area of low pressure are close together, known as the pressure gradient, some of the snow will be blown around as it falls.
Further strengthening of the storm is expected on Sunday.
"Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous across Montana at the height of the storm late Saturday night through Sunday, with snow-packed roadways and whiteout conditions expected," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. "Strong winds, combined with heavy snowfall, will create a full-blown blizzard in portions of the state."
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Winds could gust over 40 mph in open areas. With high winds and temperatures not getting out of the teens in spots, the cold will make it dangerous to be outside. Temperatures in the teens and 20s will represent a temperature drop of 30 to 40 degrees over just a couple of days between Friday and Sunday. The high winds combined with the snow will also make visibility very low. Interstates 15, 90 and 94 are just some of the thoroughfares expected to see impacts on Sunday.
Before the storm ends, a large area of 6-12 inches (15 to 30 cm) is expected, but well over a foot will fall in the higher elevations, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 48 inches (120 cm.)
By Sunday night, the storm will pull farther north into Canada. Snow will taper off and winds will diminish. With clearing skies, lighter winds and fresh snow on the ground, lows will plummet into the single digits and teens.
Temperature are forecast to remain below normal into early next week, with the next chance for snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday. At this time, snow amounts with that system are expected to be no more than a few inches.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo