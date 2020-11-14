No end to sloppy weather in sight for Pacific Northwest
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 14, 2020 6:41 AM
Both the National Weather Service and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department are warning about dangerous weather for the Oregon and Washington coastline during the weekend of Nov. 13-15.
After the first significant storm to crash into the northwestern United States since last winter wreaked havoc through the end of the week, more rounds of unsettled weather will affect the region into at least the middle of next week.
Rain from this potent system arrived along the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and quickly pushed ashore. Not only did this system bring soaking rain to portions of Washington and Oregon, scattered thunderstorms that produced pea-sized hail were reported in the region.
Moisture from this storm system quickly spread east and south, and brought snow along the Rockies. Snow, heavy at times, also fell across the Cascades and Sierra Nevada, while lighter snow blanketed some lower elevations across Oregon and Idaho. Strong winds also kicked up as a result of this storm and knocked out power for some across the Northwestern states. As of early Saturday morning, nearly 20,000 customers were still without power across Washington and Oregon, according to PowerOutage.US.
In addition to power outages, the combination of snow and gusty winds led to accidents and prompted many road closures across the region.
Rain and snow from this late-week storm will wind down across the West during the day Saturday. However, residents will not have much time at all to catch their breath before the next system begins to influence the region Saturday afternoon.
A storm system will track east over the eastern Pacific Ocean and push into southern British Columbia, Canada, late Saturday afternoon. Periods of rain will commence across the coastal Pacific Northwest as a warm front associated with this system noses into the area late Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, a potent cold front will sweep in right behind this warm front and bring the threat for heavy rain to lower elevations and heavy snow to higher elevations.
While rain from this system will spread across much of Washington and Oregon, it will also reach into the northern Rockies and even Northern California by dawn. Rain from this system will be beneficial to many across the Northwest, especially where significant drought remains in place. Much of Oregon and Northern California are still in the midst of severe to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, but days of unsettled weather are a step in the right direction.
However, not all impacts from Saturday's new system will be beneficial in nature. A slug of heavy rain is set to take aim at portions of Oregon overnight Saturday, especially the western third of the state. In this area, 1-2 inches of rain can fall in a rather short amount of time. Locally higher rainfall totals will be likely in locations prone to the effects of upslope rainfall.
While late fall into early winter is typically the wettest time of the year for the region, heavy rain is still likely to cause quite a few issues for the Northwestern states. From the most recent system, the Coastal Ranges already received 2-3 inches of rain, while a general 0.75-1.25 inches of rain fell in lower elevations. With the soil already saturated in many locations, flash flooding becomes even more of a threat on Saturday night.
Flash flooding and even debris flows in burn scar areas can occur as a result of Saturday night's heavy rain. Anyone traveling late at night on Interstate 5 should be wary of rapidly changing conditions, including ponding or all-out flooding on roadways. Motorists should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to rain, snow will once again be a factor with the system Saturday into Sunday.
"When compared to Friday night's system, snow levels will be higher with this storm Saturday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
While snow levels will not be as low as they were Friday night, heavy snow can fall at elevations as low as 4,500 feet across the Cascades. Due to the heavy nature of the precipitation and lingering cold air in areas at or above 4,500 feet, it is likely that a few locations will end up with over a foot of snow by daybreak on Sunday.
Snow from this system will push east into the northern Rockies by Sunday morning, targeting higher-elevation areas in Montana and Idaho. Rain and snow from this system will taper off throughout the day Sunday, but once again, many locations will not have adequate time to dry out before yet another system approaches the Northwestern states.
Moisture will stream into the Pacific Northwest on Monday as a powerful storm system churns a few hundred miles off the coast of Washington. Early Monday, a warm front associated with this system will stretch from the the Washington-Oregon border coastline to the northern Rockies. Rain and higher-elevation snow will develop on Monday as this warm front slowly pushes north across the Canadian border.
By Tuesday, the center of this powerful storm system will slam into southern British Columbia, Canada, and a potent cold front associated with the storm will stretch from western Washington to Northern California.
This system will likely bring yet another round of heavy rain to portions of Washington and Oregon, along with high-elevation snow. Periods of rain, some heavy, may even be able to reach as far south as central California.
Some uncertainty lies in the timing of the dissipation of Tuesday's system. It is possible that lingering moisture from the system manages to stick around in the Northwest into the end of next week, allowing for plenty more chances for wet weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
No end to sloppy weather in sight for Pacific Northwest
By Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 14, 2020 6:41 AM
Both the National Weather Service and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department are warning about dangerous weather for the Oregon and Washington coastline during the weekend of Nov. 13-15.
After the first significant storm to crash into the northwestern United States since last winter wreaked havoc through the end of the week, more rounds of unsettled weather will affect the region into at least the middle of next week.
Rain from this potent system arrived along the coast of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and quickly pushed ashore. Not only did this system bring soaking rain to portions of Washington and Oregon, scattered thunderstorms that produced pea-sized hail were reported in the region.
Moisture from this storm system quickly spread east and south, and brought snow along the Rockies. Snow, heavy at times, also fell across the Cascades and Sierra Nevada, while lighter snow blanketed some lower elevations across Oregon and Idaho. Strong winds also kicked up as a result of this storm and knocked out power for some across the Northwestern states. As of early Saturday morning, nearly 20,000 customers were still without power across Washington and Oregon, according to PowerOutage.US.
In addition to power outages, the combination of snow and gusty winds led to accidents and prompted many road closures across the region.
Rain and snow from this late-week storm will wind down across the West during the day Saturday. However, residents will not have much time at all to catch their breath before the next system begins to influence the region Saturday afternoon.
A storm system will track east over the eastern Pacific Ocean and push into southern British Columbia, Canada, late Saturday afternoon. Periods of rain will commence across the coastal Pacific Northwest as a warm front associated with this system noses into the area late Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, a potent cold front will sweep in right behind this warm front and bring the threat for heavy rain to lower elevations and heavy snow to higher elevations.
While rain from this system will spread across much of Washington and Oregon, it will also reach into the northern Rockies and even Northern California by dawn. Rain from this system will be beneficial to many across the Northwest, especially where significant drought remains in place. Much of Oregon and Northern California are still in the midst of severe to extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, but days of unsettled weather are a step in the right direction.
However, not all impacts from Saturday's new system will be beneficial in nature. A slug of heavy rain is set to take aim at portions of Oregon overnight Saturday, especially the western third of the state. In this area, 1-2 inches of rain can fall in a rather short amount of time. Locally higher rainfall totals will be likely in locations prone to the effects of upslope rainfall.
While late fall into early winter is typically the wettest time of the year for the region, heavy rain is still likely to cause quite a few issues for the Northwestern states. From the most recent system, the Coastal Ranges already received 2-3 inches of rain, while a general 0.75-1.25 inches of rain fell in lower elevations. With the soil already saturated in many locations, flash flooding becomes even more of a threat on Saturday night.
Flash flooding and even debris flows in burn scar areas can occur as a result of Saturday night's heavy rain. Anyone traveling late at night on Interstate 5 should be wary of rapidly changing conditions, including ponding or all-out flooding on roadways. Motorists should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to rain, snow will once again be a factor with the system Saturday into Sunday.
"When compared to Friday night's system, snow levels will be higher with this storm Saturday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
While snow levels will not be as low as they were Friday night, heavy snow can fall at elevations as low as 4,500 feet across the Cascades. Due to the heavy nature of the precipitation and lingering cold air in areas at or above 4,500 feet, it is likely that a few locations will end up with over a foot of snow by daybreak on Sunday.
Snow from this system will push east into the northern Rockies by Sunday morning, targeting higher-elevation areas in Montana and Idaho. Rain and snow from this system will taper off throughout the day Sunday, but once again, many locations will not have adequate time to dry out before yet another system approaches the Northwestern states.
Moisture will stream into the Pacific Northwest on Monday as a powerful storm system churns a few hundred miles off the coast of Washington. Early Monday, a warm front associated with this system will stretch from the the Washington-Oregon border coastline to the northern Rockies. Rain and higher-elevation snow will develop on Monday as this warm front slowly pushes north across the Canadian border.
Related:
By Tuesday, the center of this powerful storm system will slam into southern British Columbia, Canada, and a potent cold front associated with the storm will stretch from western Washington to Northern California.
This system will likely bring yet another round of heavy rain to portions of Washington and Oregon, along with high-elevation snow. Periods of rain, some heavy, may even be able to reach as far south as central California.
Some uncertainty lies in the timing of the dissipation of Tuesday's system. It is possible that lingering moisture from the system manages to stick around in the Northwest into the end of next week, allowing for plenty more chances for wet weather.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo