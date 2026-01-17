Next clipper storm to spread snow over Upper Midwest, Northeast from Sunday to Monday

As cold air continues to surge out of central Canada, more clipper storms will roll from the Midwest to the Northeast with rounds of snow, lake-effect and gusty winds into the middle of the new week.

As an Atlantic Coast snowstorm comes and goes, the pattern of storms will persist from the Midwest to the interior Northeast into Wednesday. These Canadian storms with their cold air, snow, lake-effect and gusty winds will continue to lead to travel problems.

The most recent clipper storm brought accumulating snow as far to the southeast as portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England on Saturday. The last flakes of snow associated with this storm will fade later Saturday night to early Sunday.

The next clipper will enter the scene over the Upper Midwest on Sunday and spread its snow southeast across the Great Lakes region into Sunday night.

A dusting to an inch of snow will fall over a broad area from western Minnesota to Ohio, West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and upstate New York from this storm. However, a general 1-3 inches of snow is forecast from central Minnesota to the western slopes of the Allegheny Mountains in western Pennsylvania and western New York.

As moisture is added by the open waters of the Great Lakes, lake-effect will give accumulations a substantial boost during and after the storm.

Anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow are forecast in northern and western Michigan. Heavy snow will also fall from northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania to northern New York, including close in to Buffalo. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for snowfall is 20 inches.

Gusty winds during and in the wake of this clipper storm will lead to blowing and drifting of snow on the ground, which could substantially reduce the visibility.

Since this clipper storm will travel farther to the north than its predecessor from Friday to Saturday, snow is unlikely to reach the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast on Monday.

Some of the coldest air of the season so far will settle in behind the Sunday clipper. Temperatures will dip to near zero Fahrenheit around Chicago and to the mid-single digits in Pittsburgh.

Yet another clipper storm will travel from Montana to Michigan Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beyond the midweek clipper, a pattern change may bring more cross-country storms for the latter part of the week.

