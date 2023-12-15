More than 500 hurt in Beijing subway train collision caused by icy tracks

Hundreds of people were hospitalized and with dozens breaking bones following a collision between two subway trains in Beijing Thursday.

A collision between Beijing subway trains, like the one pictured here, caused by icy tracks Thursday night sent more than 500 people to hospitals. Most were discharged Friday morning. There were no fatalities. (Stephen Shaver/UPI)

Snow and icy tracks caused a degraded signal triggering the sudden braking of one train, while the train behind it was unable to stop in time on the slippery downhill tracks and smashed into the first train, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

"The latter train was in a downhill section, and the snowy weather caused it to slide and failed to brake effectively, causing a rear-end collision with the one in front," a statement from the transport commission said.

A total of 515 passengers were transported to hospitals but no one was killed. Most of the injured -- 423 people -- discharged from hospitals Friday morning, while another 102 people sustained broken bones.

The accident happened on an above-ground portion of the subway track during rush hour as Beijing has had recent heavy snow and cold temperatures.

Friday subway operations were set to resume as normal except for the sections directly affected by the accident.

Beijing's Transport Ministry apologized for the accident in a statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences and deep apologies to the passengers who were stranded, frightened and injured in this accident," the statement said. "We will make every effort to treat the injured and handle the aftermath. We will improve extreme weather operations and emergency response plans to ensure the safety of urban operations."