More snow: Light coating spread from Great Lakes, Northeast
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 18, 2020 7:54 AM EST
A nor’easter dumped 7 inches of snow in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Although it provided picturesque scenery, it also hurt local businesses as they dig out after the storm on Dec. 17.
A weak storm system set to collide with the cold air in place across the Great Lakes and Northeast will set the stage for a round of light snow this weekend.
While this round of snow may seem trivial to those left to dig out from feet of snow behind the monstrous nor'easter at midweek, forecasters caution that all it takes is a light coating of snow to create treacherous travel conditions.
The storm system will be starved for moisture, at least on its northern end, which will mean that heavy snowfall and significant accumulations are unlikely. The southern, secondary piece of the storm will be in close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico and its ample moisture, resulting in more widespread steady precipitation, in the form of rain, across the South this weekend.
"This weak system will be more of a nuisance this weekend but can make for slippery roads during the evening and overnight hours and slow travel down a bit with a coating to an inch of snow in some places," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Snow will first break out across the northern tier of Minnesota on Friday, leaving behind a fresh 1-3 inches.
During Friday night and Saturday, snow showers and flurries are forecast to reach Wisconsin and the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan. A slick coating to an inch or two may cover the ground in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Traverse City and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the start of the weekend.
The track of the storm system will favor more of a mix of rain and snow around the Detroit metro area. The greatest risk for a slippery covering of snow will be north and west of town.
"The central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England could be in for another dose of light snow during Sunday and Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
A light accumulation of snow is possible from Pittsburgh and State College, Pennsylvania, to Binghamton, Syracuse and Albany, New York, and Burlington, Vermont.
In these areas where massive snow piles remain from the nor'easter, the covering of fresh snow could conceal layers of black ice that develop on roads and sidewalks from the melting and re-freezing cycles over the next few days.
Spotty rain showers or a mixture of rain and snow are forecast for the major Interstate 95 cities of the Northeast to end the weekend.
Yet another small weather troublemaker may sweep southeastward through the Midwest and into the mid-Atlantic early next week, bringing an additional bout of snowfall.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a more disruptive storm to arrive in the East around Christmas.
