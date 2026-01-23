By Sunday night, nearly 150,000 customers are without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Outages are being reported in New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Kentucky.
An aerial view of the Hillcrest neighborhood and downtown Little Rock on January 24, 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
A flight information display shows the cancelled flights out of Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
If you’re traveling anywhere on the eastern half of the U.S. over the next two days, be sure to check with your airline. Between Saturday and Sunday, more than 14,000 flights were cancelled due to the ongoing winter storm sweeping from the Southwest to the Northeast.
On Sunday, more than 9,700 flights are cancelled and that number is expected to rise as ice and snow could put more than a dozen states at a standstill before this winter storm is over.
As temperatures plummet and ice and snow move through Charlotte, North Carolina, area shelters have added additional beds and thousands of energy crews are prepositioned to respond to power outages after the ice storm.
Between .25 to half an inch of ice is possible for the Charlotte area. Ice accumulations of this amount will shut down travel for days and lead to widespread power outages.
AccuWeather Correspondent Leslie Hudson reports 18,000 crewmen and women from 27 states and Canada have been prepositioned to respond after the potentially historic ice storm. Duke Energy is leading the effort with about 3.5 million customers in North Carolina.
AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson reports power crews across the country are gearing up for the Super Bowl of ice storms.
Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer describes the dangerous driving conditions in Bentonville, Arkansas as a crippling ice and snow storm moves through the area.
Snow reports as of 6 p.m. Saturday show 7.8 inches in North Little Rock and up to 8 inches in Gibson, Arkansas. A combo of sleet and snow has left up to 5 inches in areas including, Point Cedar and Alum Fork.
Travel will grind to a halt across parts of the Northeast during the height of the storm, including in New Jersey, where NJ Transit will suspend operations. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of customers and employees, NJ TRANSIT Bus, Light Rail, and Access Link services will be temporarily suspended system-wide at the start of the service day at 4:00 AM on Sunday, January 25,” NJ Transit said in a statement.
Service restoration timing was not immediately announced.
New York MTA: Rail, subway running through snowstorm
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is urging New Yorkers to stay home if possible, but MTA officials say they plan to continue to operate rail and subway service through the snow storm on a modified schedule. MTA has suspended all bus service.
“Customers who must travel are urged to allow extra travel time and use caution on station staircases and platforms, as well as when boarding and exiting trains. For the latest service updates, customers should check mta.info, the TrainTime app, and the MTA app,” the MTA said.
Philadelphia: SEPTA trains running Monday
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) plans to run all trains on Monday with some changes to shuttle-busing due to the winter weather.
Commuters are encouraged to check septa.org/alerts for updates and allow extra time for travel due to the weather.
AccuWeather radar shows the biggest winter storm of the season bringing wide-spread impacts from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday evening with all forms of precipitation from freezing rain to snow.
AccuWeather future radar on Jan. 24, 2026 showing the winter storm moving across the country.
Measuring snow sounds simple, until you try it during a real storm. If you want a number that’s closer to what the pros report, here’s your guide.
Start with the right spot. Pick an open area away from buildings, trees, and anything that blocks wind or drips heat. Avoid measuring on decks, driveways, or sidewalks. Any warm surfaces can melt snow from below and give you a low total.
Use a snow board if you can. The easiest setup is a flat, light-colored board on the ground before the snow starts. It creates a consistent surface that won’t swallow flakes like grass can.
Measure at the right time. During steady snowfall, check your board every 6 hours (or every few hours in heavy snow). Use a ruler and measure straight down to the board. Take 3–5 measurements in different spots on the board and average them.
Clear and repeat. After you record the measurement, brush the board clean so you’re tracking new snowfall, not compaction. At the end of the storm, add your intervals together for total snowfall.
One last tip: drifts don’t count as “the” total. If it’s windy, choose a sheltered-but-open spot and average multiple measurements.
The start of wintry weather is just hours away for Atlanta, and residents are preparing to hunker down. Laprice Montgomery recently moved from Chicago to Atlanta, and while she grew up in the North, she said she has never been in an ice storm. "I'm kind of nervous," she told AccuWeather Reporter Bill Wadell on Saturday.
A severe ice storm moving across the South is triggering hundreds of flight cancellations at one of the busiest airports in the world in Atlanta.
Katrice Larece has been living in Atlanta for 10 years and said her biggest worry is driving on the area's hilly roads. "It's just easy to slip and slide and just be stuck," Larece told Wadell. "I work in healthcare, so if I have to work, I know I have to be there, alot of times we sleep overnight in the hospitals waiting for our shift to come so we can relieve a person who may also be stuck at the hospital," Larece said.
AccuWeather forecasters said the worst conditions in Atlanta are expected Saturday night into Sunday. Even after precipitation ends, overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing through much of the coming week, meaning wet spots could refreeze overnight and create slick travel conditions even after the storm.
Snow is changing to sleet and freezing rain in Nashville, Tennessee, creating treacherous road conditions. At least 39 crashes have been reported around the city, and the Nashville Police Department is urging people to avoid travel "unless absolutely necessary." Significant icing is expected in the Nashville area through Saturday night and into Sunday, making travel nearly impossible and raising the risk of power outages.
People walk through the snow during a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
A travel nightmare is also unfolding at airports across the country, with nearly 12,000 flights canceled, according to The Associated Press. Delays and cancellations can ripple across the U.S., affecting flights far from the storm. Disruptions could last into the start of the coming week.
A major snowstorm is spreading east and could become the biggest in at least five years for parts of the Northeast, with some areas on track for more than a foot of snow.
Steady snow is expected to arrive Saturday night, reaching Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City before daybreak Sunday. Boston should see a later start, with snow developing late Sunday morning. The timing could snarl Sunday morning travel, including trips to and from church, and it may cut into last-minute storm preparations.
Forecast totals of 12 to 18 inches are possible where the heaviest band sets up, including an area from central Pennsylvania through Massachusetts. Farther south, sleet and freezing rain may mix in at times, lowering snowfall totals but creating heavier, harder-to-clear slush and ice.
Closures and delays are likely on Monday, especially where snow lingers into late Sunday night or early Monday. Behind the storm, another surge of bitterly cold Arctic air will spill into much of the central and eastern United States.
At noon CST, the radar shows widespread snow (blue), ice (pink) and mixed precipitation (purple) across the South. As much as 7 inches of snow has fallen in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas, while multiple locations in Arkansas report 5 inches of mostly sleet with some snow.
Ice buildup from freezing rain in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma has been as high as 0.5 to 0.75 inches.
In addition to snarling travel, the winter storm has caused power outages. More than 50,000 customers are without power in Texas, with 20,000 in New Mexico, plus11,000 each in Louisiana and Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.US.
As ice continues to coat the South Saturday morning, dozens of crashes are being reported. Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby filed video of an early morning crash near Batesville, Mississippi.
Google's traffic map at 10 a.m. CST showed slower Interstate traffic from Texas to Tennessee. Air travel isn't much better, with Bloomberg reporting that 10,000 flights have been cancelled.
Extreme Meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer is in Kansas City, where several inches of snow have already accumulated, with more on the way. "The roads are definitely starting to deteriorate," Timmer said. "The temperature is minus 1 degrees here, the hair on my beard is definitely freezing up."
Watch Timmer's full report below:
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported from Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 24, providing updates on hazardous winter storm conditions impacting the area.
People around Greenville, South Carolina, came together to find temporary homes for over 100 dogs and cats ahead of the major ice storm.
"Our community showed up in the most extraordinary way - every single animal in our care is safely tucked into a foster home," the Greenville Humane Society said in a post on Facebook. "Because of your compassion and generosity, we don’t have to fear power outages that could leave animals cold, or staff risking dangerous, icy roads to reach our most vulnerable pets."
Other animal shelters in the area still have pets available for foster and adoption, with time running out before the ice arrives and power outages begin. "We are all working together to protect the homeless pets of Greenville, and your support, wherever it’s given, makes a lifesaving difference," the Greenville Humane Society said.
Storm chaser Jaden Pappenheim is reporting from Little Rock, Arkansas, where wintry weather moved in overnight. The city usually measures 5.1 inches of snow throughout the entire winter, but by Saturday morning, there were already reports of 6 inches in the area. Pappenheim was reporting live on the AccuWeather Network and showed the power trucks that were gathered in a nearby parking lot. "This crew is all the way from Chicago," Pappenheim said. "This is a common scene all across Little Rock."
Watch the full report below:
Storm chaser Jaden Pappenheim was live on the AccuWeather Network on Jan. 24 from Little Rock, Arkansas, amid a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the area.
A snapshot of the weather radar on Saturday morning. Snow (blue), sleet and ice (purple and pink), and rain (green and yellow) was expanding across the central United States. (AccuWeather)
Wintry precipitation is expanding across the central United States as the storm intensifies. Snow is most widespread from Tennessee through Oklahoma and Kansas, with accumulations of 6 inches reported near Little Rock, Arkansas, and in central Kansas. As of Saturday morning, the worst of the sleet and ice was focused on a zone from central Texas into Arkansas and northern Mississippi, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
A series of webcams that show roads across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex covered in ice, sleet, and snow on Saturday morning. (Texas Department of Transportation)
Travel conditions around Dallas deteriorated overnight, with many roads covered in snow, sleet or ice. Some roads look clear at first glance but are actually coated in a thin layer of ice. "TxDOT Crews across the state have spent the overnight hours patrolling, treating & plowing roadways," the Texas Department of Transportation said. "Travel is discouraged unless necessary. If you must travel, allow extra time & drive to conditions."
The winter storm is underway across the central United States, while more than a dozen states in the East brace for significant snow and ice. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas through New England, including all of Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.
Additionally, another 20 million people are under an ice storm warning, where significant ice buildup can topple trees and bring down power lines. "A half of an inch or more of ice could lead to widespread outages and damage to power infrastructure," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. "Frigid air trailing the storm will keep temperatures below freezing for several days, slowing restoration efforts and increasing risks for those without heat."
A convoy of tree trimmers were on the move in western North Carolina on Friday as crews got into position ahead of the storm. Significant icing is expected in the region, with the weight of the ice bringing down trees and power lines. This includes areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell spotted a convoy of tree trimmers making their way towards Atlanta on I-85 southbound in preparation of a major winter storm.
“The sheer size of the freezing rain and ice footprint means utility crews may struggle to concentrate restoration efforts in any one area,” said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark. With some residents likely to be without power for days, generators could become a vital tool to keep power flowing, but they can present their own dangers if not used correctly.
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reported live from Dallas on the evening of Jan. 23 as the city began to hunker down for wintry weather.
Cold rain will transition into freezing rain and sleet on Friday evening for the Dallas-Fort Worth area where AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach is reporting from as the potentially historic ice storm moves in.
The good news? So far, it appears Texans are listening to the warnings and staying off the roads.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Sunday. On Saturday evening, the arctic air will be in place along with an Extreme Cold Warning. With the wind chill, it will feel like 10 below zero.
Water expands as it freezes, which creates intense pressure inside pipes and can cause them to break.
According to the American Red Cross, the pipes most likely to freeze include: Outdoor hose bibs and supply lines, pipes in unheated areas, including basements, crawl spaces, attics and garages; plumbing along exterior walls or inside cabinets on outside-facing walls.
If a pipe bursts, shutting off water fast can dramatically reduce damage. If you’re not sure where it is, look it up now; during a leak is the worst time to search.
These tips will help keep your water flowing during a deep freeze: Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to help warm air circulate around plumbing. Keep the heat set to no lower than 55 degrees to keep pipes from freezing.
If you suspect a frozen pipe, keep the faucet open so water can flow as ice melts, apply heat. When in doubt, call a plumber.
File image: A small supply of elbow pipe insulation at Cox Hardware & Lumber on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Crews have been preparing roads in and around Charlotte, North Carolina, for days, but the time for preparation is rapidly running out.
AccuWeather Correspondent Leslie Hudson reports from Charlotte, where millions of North Carolinians are prepping for the potentially historic ice storm that is headed to Tar Heel state.
This storm could be one of the biggest ice events they've seen in over 20 years. The Greenville-Spartanburg Metro Area is under its first Ice Storm Warning since Dec. 15, 2005.
Meteorologists warn ice accumulations will make travel dangerous and impossible.
There's been some alarm this week on Social Media about trees "exploding" in the Upper Midwest,including Minnesota, due to the impending cold snap. Fortunately, that's not true, according to our "Clearing the Air" blog. The warning comes from an exaggeration of a rare natural phenomenon called "frost cracks."
According to the Michigan State University Extension office, frost cracks occur most typically sycamore trees, when the sun hits the bark on a subzero day. The sap in the trees causes sudden pressure changes in the wood, splitting it open.
The sudden splitting of bark can sound like a gunshot. With extremely cold temperatures in the Upper Midwest after the storm, frost cracks could occur, but they'll pale in comparison to the thousands of trees that will crack or fall under the weight of the ice from this weekend's storm across the Southeast.
The storm is starting to unfold over the central United States with rain, sleet and ice developing around Lubbock, Texas, and patches of snow occurring in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. The wintry precipitation will become more widespread through Friday night, eventually expanding into Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Arkansas, before daybreak Saturday.
A radar map of the south-central U.S. on Friday afternoon showing rain (green and yellow), sleet and freezing rain (pink and purple) and snow (blue) starting to develop. (AccuWeather)
Arctic air is on the move, expanding to the south and east across the United States. On Friday morning, the low temperature in Minneapolis was 21 degrees below zero with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 52 degrees below zero.
“This is the cold Arctic air that’s making it possible for the precipitation to fall as freezing rain, sleet or snow to the south,” Dr Reed Timmer, Extreme Meteorologist, said. “It’s starting to freeze my beard and nose hairs.”
Watch Timmer’s full report below:
Storm chaser Dr. Reed Timmer reports near the Minnesota and Wisconsin border where an Arctic air mass has prompted an extreme cold warning in the region on Jan. 23, ahead of a major winter storm.
During this weekend's winter storm, ice may continue to accumulate on trees and power lines for more than 24 hours, causing widespread, lengthy power outages. About 60 million people will experience some icing conditions, with potentially 1 million without power for an extended time.
One-quarter of an inch of freezing rain is all it takes for power outages to begin, based on the weight on tree limbs and power lines. This zone is forecast to extend from near San Angelo, Texas, to east of Raleigh, North Carolina. Areas that have a potential for the glaze of half of an inch to 1 inch include northeastern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas, northern and central Mississippi, parts of northern Alabama, northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina.
"Some of the power outages associated primarily with a buildup of ice affecting utility customers will last a few days or more, meaning many of the same population will be without heat as Arctic air charges in behind the storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
The AccuWeather New York City forecast for the January weekend storm.
New York City Mayor Zohran Kwama Mamdani addressed the upcoming storm on Friday, saying “this is the calm before the storm.”
AccuWeather meteorologists say the snow will begin to fall in New York City around daybreak on Sunday and accumulate up to 8 inches, before it changes over to sleet on Sunday night. If precipitation manages to stay as all snow, the city could receive around a foot, which would be the biggest storm since Feb. 1, 2021. the storm will end on Monday, followed by a blast of Arctic air.
Mamdani said NYC crews were treating roads and preparing for the biggest winter storm in nearly five years.
After 2 inches of snow falls, more than 2,000 snowplows will begin clearing streets.
"We will over communicate with New Yorkers. We are going to tell you at every instance when we have new information about the storm, what it is,” Mamdani said. "This is a time where we want to make sure that city workers have every ability they can to deliver on their job, and what makes it easier for them to do their job is the more New Yorkers that stay home."
Store shelves are pretty much wiped clean ahead of the winter storm, but if you are still shopping there are some items you should prioritize.
Water, one gallon per person per day you might be without power. Canned foods, tuna, peanut butter, energy bars and things that don’t require refrigeration or cooking. Don’t forget your manual can opener.
Batteries: Have a battery backup for anything that needs charged.
Other items to check before the snow starts falling: Medication, pet food and baby supplies.
A United Airlines flight lands at the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a snowstorm. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
As a massive winter storm gets underway, airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights across the U.S.
On Friday, the FAA reports strong winds could delay flights to and from Boston, New York, Newark and Philadelphia.
On Saturday, when peak snow and ice impacts are forecast, more than 2,900 flights have been cancelled, according to Flightaware.com.
Flight cancellations from the major winter storm expected through Jan. 26, 2026.
Major airlines including American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees to rebook at airports included in the path of the 2,000-mile storm. These include airports from Texas to Maine.
According to American Airlines, flight changes must be booked by Jan. 27.
AccuWeather experts are predicting extreme nationwide travel impacts through Monday, with 6,000 U.S. flight cancellations expected over the weekend.
Oklahoma will be one of the first states to be hit by the winter storm, with snow sleet and freezing rain forecast to spread across the state on Friday night. Gov. Kevin Stitt has activated the state’s National Guard with hours to spare, and will work throughout and after the storm.
“Our Guardsmen provide a critical capability to reach stranded motorists and get them to safety,” Gov. Stitt said in a press release on Friday. “This mission is a perfect example of how the Oklahoma National Guard partners with other state agencies to protect our neighbors when they need it most.”
Meanwhile, officials in New York and Kentucky have issued states of emergency. There are now 13 states across the central and eastern U.S. that have declared emergencies due to the storm.
Ice crystals in a cookie cutter. (Image: Mike Shaw via Storyful)
Millions of Americans will experience extreme cold, snow and ice this weekend, leaving parents wondering: How will I entertain my family? There are plenty of fun ways to take advantage of the cold, including easy science experiments with everyday items found in your pantry.
In temperatures well below freezing (Hello: Minnesota) use a cookie cutter to watch beautiful ice crystals form. For the best results, temperatures should be in the single digits or below zero degrees.
Using one cup water, one tablespoon corn syrup and two tablespoons sugar, three tablespoons dish soap. Mix the solution inside in a pan or bowl. Dip the cookie cutter into the mixture. (Think bubble wand style). Then step outside and watch the mixture crystalize before your eyes.
You can use the same solution to blow through a straw and make frozen bubbles.
A soap bubble freezing on an icy winter day. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)
Waves of bitterly cold air will send temperatures tumbling across the United States, including a fresh push of Arctic air in the wake of the impending winter storm. Natural gas prices have spiked due to the forecast, with contracts for US natural gas futures rising by more than 70% this week, the biggest weekly price hike since 1990, CNN reported.
The Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company natural gas pipeline, a network of 10,000 miles of pipeline stretching from South Texas to New York City, is seen in South Amboy, N.J., at Raritan Bay on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Natural gas is the most common way people heat their homes across the United States, with demand set to surge. Temperatures were already below zero across the Midwest on Friday morning, including 11 degrees below zero in Chicago and 21 degrees below zero in Minneapolis. Early next week, in the wake of the winter storm, overnight lows could reach the single digits or even dip below zero as far south as northern Mississippi and northern Texas.
The extremely cold weather, paired with the potential for long-lasting power outages due to the winter storm, could become life-threatening. “This cold wave is not expected to be as long-lasting or as intense as the historic February 2021 cold outbreak. However, it will coincide with a major snow and ice storm across much of North Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “Grid resiliency and winterization improvements made since the devastating 2021 event may be put to the test.”
A shopper buys groceries Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the state over the weekend. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Time is running out to prepare for the impending, far-reaching winter storm, and some people are having a hard time finding winter storm essentials. "Here in grocery and department stores, workers are struggling to keep those shelves stocked with that essential [items], such as bread, milk, extra gas cans and generators," Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby said while reporting from Memphis, Tennessee.
Not only are people stocking up for the storm, but the weather that will follow. "There's inevitably going to be major power outage issues, and on top of that, there's going to be an extremely cold snap behind this storm system. So whatever freezing rain and snow that does fall is going to linger for several days and slow down that recovery process."
Watch Rigsby's report below:
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reports from Memphis as people across a huge portion of the South prepare for snow and ice in a familiar way.
"It is rare that storms combine this much snow, ice and bitter cold over such a large area, AccuWeather Senior Vice President Evan Myers said. Over 200 million people live in areas that will be impacted by the storm, stretching from Texas to Georgia and through most of the heavily populated Northeast.
The following states have declared a state of emergency tied to the winter storm: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Maryland and West Virginia are under a state of preparedness, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration.
The heaviest snow is forecast to fall in a zone stretching roughly 2,000 miles, starting near Albuquerque, New Mexico, and going through Oklahoma City, Louisville, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and into Boston. AccuWeather is forecasting 6-12 inches in this area, with parts of the northeast likely to measure 12-18 inches by the end of the storm.
“Air travel will likely be a nightmare this weekend into early next week. Travel chaos may ensue, making it very challenging for air passengers to make their way to their destinations, perhaps for days on end, as the US air system is impacted by the major storm and then begins the slow recovery process," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
A Texas Department of Transportation truck treats the road ahead of freezing conditions on Jan. 21, 2026. (Image: TX DOT)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Thursday for 134 counties in the Lone Star State to ensure additional resources are immediately available to help Texans ahead of the most extreme cold.
AccuWeather meteorologists say Dallas may remain below freezing for up to 80 hours. During the Texas freeze of 2021, temperatures stayed below 32 degrees for about 139 hours.
The governor said power outages will likely occur locally. "Because of precipitation coming down there would be ice that could weigh down the powerline from the pole to your house, that could cause a downing of the powerline for you or your neighborhood,” Abbott said. “That is not an ERCOT grid issue that is a local power provider issue.”
Local power providers across Texas are prepositioning resources to help restore power as soon as possible.
Millions are bracing for the biggest winter storm in years, with states taking action to prepare for life-threatening snow and ice. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple states, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a press release. “I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.” Activating a state of emergency allows states to tap into extra resources to help prepare, respond to and recover after the storm. In Georgia, 500 National Guard troops are on standby and ready to help with the storm.
A Nashville Department of Transportation truck applies salt brine to a roadway Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the state over the weekend. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Roads from the South to the Northeast are being treated with a salt brine ahead of the storm, which helps to stop snow and ice from accumulating on roads at the onset of the storm. “The effectiveness of sodium chloride (rock salt or salt brine) decreases as the temperature drops,” The City of Westfield, Massachusetts, explained on its website. “As storms become colder (usually below 20o F), snow fighters must use chemicals that work more effectively at lower temperatures to pre-wet the rock salt.” Temperatures too low for typical treatment are possible in the Northeast, where it is forecast to be in the teens and 20s as snow falls on Sunday.
Garrett Colmer works on a generator outside his stepfather's home near Frostburg, Md., on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012. (AP Photo/David Dishneau)
Power outages may top 1 million during the height of the weekend ice storm, with the potential for outages to last several day sin the hardest-hit areas. As people fire up generators to keep the power flowing in their homes, it is important to follow a few simple tips to stay safe:
•Place the generator outside: Carbon monoxide is the most dangerous risk associated with generators, as it is odorless and can quickly become life-threatening. Generators should never be sued in a garage, basement, shed or any other enclosed space.
•Keep away from snow and ice: Running generators should be operated in a dry area, and not directly on snow or ice. If precipitation is falling, it should be protected in a way that still allows proper ventilation
•Fire hazards: Never add fuel to a generator while it is running. Fuel should be stored in proper contains and kept away from the generator and other ignition sources.
