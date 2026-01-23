People around Greenville, South Carolina, came together to find temporary homes for over 100 dogs and cats ahead of the major ice storm.

"Our community showed up in the most extraordinary way - every single animal in our care is safely tucked into a foster home," the Greenville Humane Society said in a post on Facebook. "Because of your compassion and generosity, we don’t have to fear power outages that could leave animals cold, or staff risking dangerous, icy roads to reach our most vulnerable pets."

Other animal shelters in the area still have pets available for foster and adoption, with time running out before the ice arrives and power outages begin. "We are all working together to protect the homeless pets of Greenville, and your support, wherever it’s given, makes a lifesaving difference," the Greenville Humane Society said.