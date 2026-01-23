During this weekend's winter storm, ice may continue to accumulate on trees and power lines for more than 24 hours, causing widespread, lengthy power outages. About 60 million people will experience some icing conditions, with potentially 1 million without power for an extended time.

One-quarter of an inch of freezing rain is all it takes for power outages to begin, based on the weight on tree limbs and power lines. This zone is forecast to extend from near San Angelo, Texas, to east of Raleigh, North Carolina. Areas that have a potential for the glaze of half of an inch to 1 inch include northeastern Louisiana, southwestern Arkansas, northern and central Mississippi, parts of northern Alabama, northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina.

"Some of the power outages associated primarily with a buildup of ice affecting utility customers will last a few days or more, meaning many of the same population will be without heat as Arctic air charges in behind the storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.