The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) provided an update on its power restoration process earlier Wednesday as Texas remained in the dark for the third straight day amid harsh cold. The council said the ability to restore power to more homes is dependent on generator availability. Overnight, it restored power to 700,000 homes. As of 2 p.m. CST, nearly 3 million customers remain without power, according to PowerOutage.us. "We know millions of people are suffering," said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. "We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority."

ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said that although more customers were reconnected to the grid early Wednesday, the aggregate energy consumption of customers (described as customers recently turned back on and those already on) was lower Wednesday morning due to slightly higher temperatures in the state. However, demand could increase again Wednesday night with the arrival of another cold front, he cautioned.

"The ability to restore more power is contingent on more generation coming back online," said Woodfin. Since the winter storm began on Monday, approximately 185 generating units have tripped offline for one reason or another. Some factors include frozen wind turbines, limited gas supplies, low gas pressure and frozen instrumentation, according to an ERCOT statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a scathing critique of ERCOT on Tuesday, and called on the state legislature to conduct an investigation into its preparations and decisions to ensure a power outage on this scale never happens again. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions."