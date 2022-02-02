AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
The temperature has been steadily dropping in Dallas throughout the day as wintry precipitation creeps closer to the city, and by 4 p.m. CST, the mercury dipped below 39 F. However, it feels even colder with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 27 F. At the same time, it was 45 F in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. It will continue to get colder in Dallas with temperatures predicted to drop into the lower 20s F on Wednesday night and will only reach the mid-20s on Thursday.
Winter storm watches and warnings currently stretch around 2,000 miles from San Angelo, Texas, to Caribou, Maine, but a different type of warning is starting to be issued. Ice storm warnings are in effect from eastern Arkansas through central Kentucky, where significant icing is expected. This includes Memphis, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, but the area could expand in the next 24 hours. Extensive tree damage and widespread power outages are likely in this zone, where over half an inch of ice glazes over surfaces.
Hundreds of school districts across at least seven states on Wednesday announced school closings for both Thursday and Friday due to winter storm warnings and watches, with many switching to virtual or remote instruction. From Texas, Arkansas and Missouri to Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, the states were preparing for an onslaught of bad weather. Major cities, such as Chicago, St. Louis and Cincinnati, were among the first districts canceling in-person classes as snow piled up while others were bracing for snow or sleet or a wintry mix. Still, other districts in the storm’s path continued to monitor forecasts closely as the weather system moves into their region. One such state was Pennsylvania, where many school districts had yet to announce a decision on school closures.
Road crews in parts of Texas are gearing up for a busy night ahead of the winter storm. North of Austin, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reports from Georgetown that the area is expecting a mix of freezing rain, sleet and even ice in the area — a stark contrast to the 55-degree weather Georgetown was seeing ahead of the storm. “Even though it’s mild out, officials are warning people that they need to prepare now while the weather’s cooperating,” Wadell said. While crews were working to treat roads with brine solution before the snow moved in, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stressed the need for people to stay home. “One of the most important things we can convey to you, our fellow Texans, today, is that over the coming days, the roadways could become very treacherous,” Abbott said at a briefing on Tuesday. With most of the electric generation units and transmission facilities fully weatherized, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in a news release that it is projected to have “sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.”
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” is the unofficial motto of the United States Postal Service, but not every delivery service across the country is that optimistic about delivering in bad weather. On Wednesday, FedEx announced that weather-related disruptions could potentially delay deliveries. “The storm could create hazardous conditions for our team members and their safety remains our number one priority,” FedEx said in a statement. FedEx added that shipments that are delayed due to weather cannot be refunded. “FedEx cares about your safety and we encourage you to prepare for natural disasters,” the company added.
A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused Interstate 65 southbound to be closed near Lafayette, Indiana, early Wednesday afternoon. (Indiana Department of Transportation)
The southbound lane of Interstate 65 near Lafayette, Indiana, was closed briefly on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer crashed amid snowy conditions. As of early Wednesday afternoon, around 5 inches of snow have fallen in Lafayette near the area of the crash. The Indiana Department of Transportation did not indicate if there were any injuries but said that the accident had been cleared and that traffic was moving again. Motorists across the region are urged to drive slower than normal and use caution due to the snowy conditions.
Ohio and Missouri authorities are urging people to stay off the roads during the storm, but if they must venture out, they’re warning them “Don’t crowd the plow” and give salt trucks the space they need as they work on overdrive to clear the roads again and again. The Missouri State Highway Patrol brought that message home with a post on social media showing a heavily damaged vehicle that collided with a snowplow: “This is what a snowplow does to a vehicle. If you can’t stay home, please give them room to work.”
Transportation workers said drivers need the time to do their job. “With 2 to 3 inches an hour, that’s a lot of snow…Just because you go over an area, that doesn’t mean it’s black, golden pavement ... Maybe it takes 45 minutes” for trucks to do another round of plowing on any one particular route, said Jason Barthol, a highway technician with the Ohio Department of Transportation in Summit County.
Many reports of freezing rain are trickling in as this storm system delivers a messy mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Places like Preston, Missouri, have already received 0.25 inches of freezing rain and Saint Charles on the eastern end of the state was reporting 0.15 inches, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Data was showing other areas, like St. Louis and Oklahoma City, were measuring only a thin layer of freezing rain. But transportation officials say that’s all that’s needed to make roads instantly slick and dangerous.
Meanwhile, an ice threat was looming for parts of Texas. Freezing rain occurs when snow falls through a deep layer of warm air, melts and falls into a thin layer of freezing air. Sleet, on the other hand, results when snow only partially melts when falling through a shallow layer of warm air. The resulting slushy drops refreeze as they then fall through a deep layer of freezing air above the surface, and eventually reach the ground as frozen rain drops that bounce on impact.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the presence of the cross-country winter storm. “If everything holds to where it is right now, this is the real deal,” Beshear said at a briefing on Wednesday. “It is dangerous.” He added people will need to be prepared not only to stay off the roads but to potentially be ready to deal with “this emergency” for the next several days. Officials say the ice storm may make roads difficult to impossible to travel, and the amount of ice could result in power outages for a large number of Kentuckians.
Watch the full storm briefing here:
With the wintry weather mix already barreling into the Midwest, some teachers were turning the winter storm into a science lesson of sorts. Teacher Amy Boros asked her roughly 75 middle school students in Perrysburg in northwest Ohio how much snow they think will fall from this three-day storm. So the fledgling forecasters took to the whiteboard to tally their predictions. Boros then tweeted the results Tuesday: “Making our class predictions for the upcoming winter storm in NW Ohio!” A majority of the students forecast 16-20 inches would fall from the storm.
For a time on Wednesday around 1 p.m. eastern time, the monstrous winter storm making a mess across the middle of the nation as it lurched eastward was delivering snowfall to parts of the three biggest countries on the continent of North America. Looking at the radar image below, adjust your gaze to the lower-left corner where snow could be seen falling in higher elevations in and around San Juanito, Mexico, situated in the state of Chihuahua. Snow and the type of daytime cold being experienced Wednesday in San Juanito -- a midday temperature of 34 with an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in the high 20s -- is rather unusual for this time of year. The average high temperature there for this time of year is 66 degrees.
One massive winter storm was the culprit behind the wintry weather, which was bringing snowfall to at least 11 U.S. states and well into Ontario, Canada. But AccuWeather meteorologists note that different systems were riding along the boundary marking much colder air to the north and milder air to the south. Just to the south of snow areas, depicted in blue on AccuWeather’s Interactive radar tool, areas of purple marked where a wintry mix was falling and pink areas indicated ice.
Chicago is no exception to the cities across the Midwest experiencing deteriorating road conditions. “Plows are doing the best they can, but there’s just so much snow out here, it’s hard for them to keep up,” AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor said, standing alongside a snowy road in the city. Chicago’s Midway Airport saw 4.5 inches of snow Wednesday morning — a total that has only increased since, Victor added. While some 200 snowplows are at work clearing the roads of the city, the storm — and the snow — is not done yet.
Indiana was getting hit hard by a combination of snow, wintry mix and heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon and the state’s governor urged residents to avoid travel if possible.“We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a Wednesday news conference, according to The Associated Press. Some roads will not be able to be treated as much as officials would like due to the rain, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said, according to the AP.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow in Indianapolis, with a trace to 0.05 of an inch of ice possible. Farther north, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is expected to receive 1-2 feet of snow. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer, “the city’s airport would need to pick up more than 13.6 inches to surpass the fifth-heaviest snowstorm on record. The last time that Fort Wayne, located about two hours northeast of Indianapolis, was buried by more than a foot of snow was 49 years ago in December of 1973. Fort Wayne is currently forecast to receive 10-15 inches of snow.”
Snow-covered highways were making for some treacherous driving conditions in Missouri as well, with multiple accidents and a jack-knifed tractor-trailer shutting down portions of Interstate 70 in both directions in Columbia and west of the city in Boone County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Officials said semis were having trouble climbing the slick hills in several spots. Crashes were reported westbound near mile marker 124, at least one vehicle spun out at mile marker 131, and the disabled truck was eastbound near marker 122, officials said.
Numerous crashes were reported across Illinois by late Wednesday morning amid the wintry weather. Crashes on both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean and Livingston counties led to a closure of the northbound lane around milepost 188, near Chenoa and the Livingston County line, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). There were also a few reports of jackknifed semis on I-74 at US 51 south of Bloomington. In La Salle County, numerous semi-trailer trucks and cars were stuck in ditches and in the cable barrier on I-80 between mileposts 90 to 97 late Wednesday morning amid the snowy conditions, according to the IDOT. Shortly before noon, the IDOT reported multiple jackknifed semis were blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 between Farmer City and Mansfield.
On the latest edition of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno and AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Jessica Pash talk about the ongoing winter storm in the Central U.S. They break down some of the biggest snow reports so far, and also look ahead to the storm’s impacts in the Northeast, including which areas are in store for some ice. Listen to the episode below.
In Texas, residents are wondering how this winter storm and an associated cold snap will compare to the historic freeze of 2021. While it still could challenge the power grid, the magnitude of this cold blast will not be nearly as severe. This shot of cold air will clear after only three days, while the cold snap of 2021 lasted a week. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average at worst, compared to 35 to 45 degrees below average in 2021. Instead of Dallas having three nights below 10 degrees, it is forecast to drop to the mid-teens for only two nights.
The winter storm is making its presence felt across the Chicago area, causing flights to be canceled and covering major roadways in snow. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour or more were being reported across northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. Around 4.4 inches of snow has fallen so far at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while about 4.2 inches has been measured at the city’s Midway Airport. AccuWeather meteorologists say the Windy City could receive up to 8 inches by the time the storm is done in the area Wednesday night.
Motorists navigate the northbound, left, and southbound lanes of Interstate 90 during a snowy morning, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Chicago. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
More than 1,400 flights have been canceled Wednesday as the United States braces for a major winter storm, according to FlightAware.com. By Wednesday morning, the majority of the flights canceled came from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport. As the winter storm is expected to move eastward across the U.S. throughout Wednesday and Thursday, more than 1,600 flights have been canceled for Thursday.
This camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation caught this car sliding out of control and almost colliding with an oncoming semi on Interstate 25 in Thorton, Colorado, on Feb. 1.
Snow started falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Colorado. By Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall total was in Colorado Springs with a total of 22.0 inches. The U.S. Air Force Academy recorded 12.0 inches of snow Wednesday morning. The Air Force Academy wrote on Twitter that it will be closed and 100% of remote classes were to begin at 9 a.m. MDT.
Elsewhere, Boulder, Colorado, picked up 8.1 inches of snow Wednesday morning. Snow removal crews were out early Wednesday morning removing snow from sidewalks and streets, according to Darius Johnson, a journalist for 9News Denver. Johnson also shared a video of the snow-covered roadways, urging that “4-wheel drive is needed.” Snow will continue to fall through Wednesday, likely adding to these totals.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency as a winter storm is expected to affect the state through Friday. The executive order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles that are transporting emergency relief and power restoration materials. The order is in effect for seven days, but it may be extended for additional days if conditions warrant. Gov. Stitt took to Twitter last night sharing that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has 123,000 tons of salt and sand and more than 500 trucks statewide to respond to the storm. All 77 counties in Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch or advisory.
As areas from Texas to Maine brace for snow and ice, residents across the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley face a different threat from the strengthening storm. An infusion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel heavy rain on the southern side of the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches. Isolated severe weather could also occur in this zone, including tornadoes and gusty winds.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) started to pretreat roads on Tuesday ahead of the impending Groundhog Day storm. More crews will take to the roads on Wednesday to coat the highways with a brine solution before the first snowflake falls. “Beginning Wednesday, maintenance crews will be shifting to 24-hour shifts so we can respond quickly if needed,” the TXDOT office in Tyler, Texas, said. Motorists that see a truck on the highway applying the treatment should keep their distance.
The Texas Department of Transportation started to treat roads across the state on Tuesday ahead of the impending winter storm. (TXDOT)
The gathering storm is already spreading some wintry precipitation across the central U.S. with light snow falling in northeastern Kansas, northern Missouri and central Illinois. Light snow is also picking up along the Front Range in Colorado, including Denver. Around an inch or two has already piled up around Denver, while little to no accumulation has occurred farther east. The areas of snow are forecast to expand throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday as the far-reaching storm strengthens.
A snapshot of the weather radar early Tuesday night showed snow (blue) rain (green) and a wintry mix (pink) falling across the central U.S. (AccuWeather)
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday afternoon, activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the winter storm forecast to bring significant snow, sleet and ice to the state. "Severe weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said in a press release. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm." He added encouragement for all Missourians to take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe. Nearly the entire state was under a winter storm warning Tuesday evening.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday afternoon and activated 130 members of the state’s National Guard ahead of the arrival of a significant winter storm. “I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials,“ Pritzker said in a press release. Nearly the entire state is under a winter storm warning, with over a foot of snow predicted to fall across central Illinois.
The threat of ice accumulation from the impending storm will stretch from Texas into the Northeast, contributing to life-threatening scenarios from slick roadways and sidewalks to widespread power outages. The threat of downed power lines will increase substantially with ice accretions upwards of 0.25 of an inch, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Ice accumulations greater than 0.50 of an inch are possible across some locations with this storm.
Experiencing a power outage during a fierce winter storm can be far worse than a mere inconvenience – it could prove life-threatening. Knowing how to prepare ahead of time is crucial, here are a few things to check and stock up on.
• Know how to stay warm: When you can’t turn the heat on, use towels and blankets to block drafts and keep the cold out. Windows can be insulated with black blankets to draw heat from the sun, while running hot water can also draw heat into the house. To keep pipes from freezing, turn faucets to a trickle and open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.
• Avoid carbon monoxide dangers: Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious hazard during power outages, as generators located near doors, windows and vents can allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Make sure generators are properly ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.
• Stock up on non-perishables: It is best to maintain a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food during the winter months, with items such as fruit bars, peanut butter, nuts and trail mix making for great stockpile items. Batteries, flashlights and a radio are also crucial supplies.
• Stay inside: Don’t take risks on the road during a winter storm. Along with the hazardous road conditions of snow and ice, downed power lines can also lead to traffic accidents. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supply kit in your car and avoid traveling alone. Read more tips here.
Part of the danger posed by snowstorms stems from the life-threatening combination of weather-prompted power outages and subzero temperatures, and this impending snowstorm will be no exception. Widespread risk of power outages from the impending snowstorm will span from northeastern Texas to western Pennsylvania — concentrated heavily in areas predicted to pick up ice accumulation and heavy snow. Wind gusts that develop in the wake of the storm may also lead to further tree and power line damage.
From Tuesday into late Friday, the heaviest snow is forecast to accumulate across parts of the Midwest to the far northern tier of the Northeast. This includes central Missouri to north-central Illinois, northern Indiana, southeastern Michigan, far northwestern Ohio and northern New York. Unlike the last snowstorm, a majority of areas along the Eastern Seaboard aren’t forecast to get excessive snowfall totals, if any. Cities including Columbia, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, are likely to receive a foot or more of snow. Others such as Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio, could get a foot or more of snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched over 2,000 miles across the U.S. by Feb. 1 ahead of a major winter storm poised to deliver potentially dangerous impacts ranging from heavy snow, ice and even some severe thunderstorms. Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and winter storm watches stretched from New Mexico to Vermont on Tuesday afternoon, including at least 90 million people in its path, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. However, even those outside of the storm's path may feel the impacts of the far-reaching storm as weather conditions may slow down or even stop a few trucks from transporting goods through parts of the central U.S. for a few days this week, Porter added.
A snapshot of weather alerts prompted by the far-reaching winter storm as of Feb. 1, 2:15 p.m. EST. The dark blue alerts represent winter storm warnings, the light blue winter storm watches and the grey winter weather advisories.
