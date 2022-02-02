For a time on Wednesday around 1 p.m. eastern time, the monstrous winter storm making a mess across the middle of the nation as it lurched eastward was delivering snowfall to parts of the three biggest countries on the continent of North America. Looking at the radar image below, adjust your gaze to the lower-left corner where snow could be seen falling in higher elevations in and around San Juanito, Mexico, situated in the state of Chihuahua. Snow and the type of daytime cold being experienced Wednesday in San Juanito -- a midday temperature of 34 with an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in the high 20s -- is rather unusual for this time of year. The average high temperature there for this time of year is 66 degrees.

One massive winter storm was the culprit behind the wintry weather, which was bringing snowfall to at least 11 U.S. states and well into Ontario, Canada. But AccuWeather meteorologists note that different systems were riding along the boundary marking much colder air to the north and milder air to the south. Just to the south of snow areas, depicted in blue on AccuWeather’s Interactive radar tool, areas of purple marked where a wintry mix was falling and pink areas indicated ice.