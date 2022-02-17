In the latest episode of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said Mother Nature is throwing everything but the kitchen sink at parts of the central U.S. today. Rayno is joined by Broadcast Meteorologist Melissa Constanzer to discuss the wild weather caused by the dynamic storm and why it feels like a springtime storm. Give it a listen below.
AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
As a cold front moves east across Texas, temperatures are drastically different from one side of the state to the other. On Thursday morning, in Channing, which is just northwest of Amarillo, the temperature was only 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Roughly 515 miles to the southwest, right outside of Houston, the temperature in Huntsville was 72 degrees Thursday morning. This is a 53-degrees temperature difference between the two sides of the state. The cold front will continue to move to the east today and temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s overnight.
A dynamic weather system is bringing a trio of threats, with snow, severe weather and flooding expected to impact a vast swath of the country. When it comes to flooding, the greatest flood risk will spread from Nashville, Tennessee, to Syracuse, New York. Scattered torrential downpours and snowmelt will contribute to an enhanced risk of small river and stream flooding, which could cause travel delays and make for dangerous commutes for some. The flood risk is especially high in areas where the ground is frozen and where snow melt will be triggered by high temperatures and heavy rains, a process that will add even more water to swollen creeks and rivers.
Snow arrived in Kansas City around 3 a.m. CST Thursday, and by the morning commute, many roads across the region were packed with snow, including Interstate 35. A traffic camera from the Missouri Department of Transportation showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace after several vehicles pulled off to the side of the highway amid the snowy conditions. This is just one of many examples of weather-related backups across the city. Anyone traveling across the region through Thursday afternoon should allow plenty of extra time to reach their destination and have these 10 items in their car’s winter emergency kit.
Traffic was nearly at a standstill on Interstate 35 northbound near Kansas City amid snowy weather on Feb. 17, 2022. (Missouri DOT)
Thundersnow was recorded on video from Kansas City, Missouri, early Thursday morning. In a video shared on Twitter, the flash of lightning can be seen illuminating part of the city around 5 a.m. CST. Thundersnow was also recorded by a camera in Wichita, Kansas, in the early morning hours of Thursday. Thundersnow is an unusual thunderstorm that produces snow instead of rain. This relatively rare phenomenon happens when temperatures and moisture conditions are just right. It is accompanied by heavy snowfall rates and reduced visibility. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were occurring in Kansas City.
High wind advisories stretch from Bay City, Texas, to Baring, Maine, a distance of more than 1,900 miles. On the warm side of the storm, a racing cold front will bring the threat of severe weather from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Tennessee Valley. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are all possible. As the storm continues to move to the east, it will bring damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and much colder weather to the Northeast. On the colder side of the storm, winter storm warnings and advisories span 1,500 miles from western Oklahoma to northern Maine. This side of the storm will bring an area of heavy snow from northern Oklahoma to northern Maine. Areas of sleet and freezing rain will remain just to the south of the heaviest snowfall.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Dallas on the evening of Feb. 16 as the Lone Star State geared up for severe weather.
After experiencing mild temperatures Wednesday, Texans in the northern portion of the state are gearing up for severe weather including lightning, heavy rainfall and hail. However, the rain and turn in temperatures could help crews contain fires currently burning through the state, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically in the central U.S., turning springlike weather back into winter. “In a matter of 24 hours, we’re going to go from April warmth, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, back to January, with temperatures in the 20s.” AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
A robust storm traveling across the contiguous United States will deliver a mix of strong winds, wintry weather and severe weather on Thursday. More than 20 million people across the south-central U.S. will be at risk for severe weather throughout the day as unseasonably warm and moist air clashes with incoming cold air. Major cities like New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Montgomery, Alabama; and Atlanta will be at risk for severe weather into the evening hours Thursday. Meanwhile, on the cold side of the storm farther north, up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall in some locations from Kansas to Michigan. However, the threat won’t end Friday as drenching rain and melting snow will contribute to rapid runoff and flooding from the Lower Great Lakes to the interior Northeast.
Tornadoes are one of the most destructive weather events to occur across the U.S., but they can be even more dangerous under the cover of night. Preparing in advance and reacting as quickly as possible to the weather can often make the difference between life and death. A leading independent quality assurance study overwhelmingly concluded that AccuWeather’s app was the first to deliver severe weather push notifications, and people have told AccuWeather that the notifications pushed by the app “literally saved our lives” during a severe weather outbreak. Other than installing the AccuWeather app and setting it to receive push notifications, it’s essential to ensure that a cellphone is charged. A battery-powered weather radio is also important to keep on hand, as well as a flashlight, bottled water, closed-toed shoes and a warm blanket.
Thunderstorms delivered a jarring round of ice and snow to communities near Los Angeles on Tuesday, and AccuWeather forecasters say that these storms can give some insight into what the eastern portion of the nation can expect. The storms that unleashed hail across parts of Southern California Tuesday “show the intensity of the atmospheric disturbance,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, adding that the storm is likely to produce significant impacts as it moves eastward across the nation. Storm systems such as the one just seen delivering noteworthy impacts to California generate alarm bells about more disruptive and severe weather as the storm progresses, ranging from tornadoes to significant snow.
Residents across the southern U.S. should brace for more than just severe weather with chilly air settling across the region in the wake of the intense storms. Temperatures will decline by 15 to 30 degrees Thursday into Friday from Texas through Maine, including the zone hit the hardest by the impending severe outbreak. The dramatic cooldown will be an issue for households left in the dark by outages sparked by the storms. “By Friday morning, temperatures will have fallen as low as the 30s and 40s across the western Gulf Coast,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said. Fortunately, this is not predicted to be an extended cold snap with temperatures returning to springlike levels over the weekend.
Tornadoes can strike quickly, often leaving little time to prepare in the moment. For this reason, having a tornado kit ready and waiting in a storm shelter could save a life. The basic kit should include water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, a flashlight and batteries. When sheltering pets and infants, baby formula, diapers and pet food are also good additions to keep in mind. “We urge people to keep a kit at home, in their car, and if they do have a storm shelter, that would be a good place for a kit, as well,” said Lucinda Parker, Public Information Officer at the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Other items to include in a kit include:
-
Battery-powered radio
-
Pillows, blankets and other bedding that could be used as protection from debris
-
Essential documents
-
Toilet paper and bags for sanitation
-
Personal sanitation items such as a toothbrush, deodorant, etc.
-
A whistle
-
A change of clothes per person
-
A wrench or pliers
-
A mask to filter the air
A large swath of weather alerts associated with the oncoming storm stretched across the U.S. from Oklahoma to Maine on Wednesday afternoon, covering weather hazards from wind to flooding to wintry conditions. The majority of the wind advisories stretch from the Gulf Coast up into the southern portion of the Midwest, with a section of high wind watches in eastern Kentucky and eastern Tennessee. Areal flood watches stretch from Missouri to Vermont, with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories along the northern side of the storm’s path through Oklahoma to Michigan and a portion of northern New York and Maine.
SEE ALSO: