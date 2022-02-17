Tornadoes can strike quickly, often leaving little time to prepare in the moment. For this reason, having a tornado kit ready and waiting in a storm shelter could save a life. The basic kit should include water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, a flashlight and batteries. When sheltering pets and infants, baby formula, diapers and pet food are also good additions to keep in mind. “We urge people to keep a kit at home, in their car, and if they do have a storm shelter, that would be a good place for a kit, as well,” said Lucinda Parker, Public Information Officer at the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Other items to include in a kit include: