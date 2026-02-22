Workers clear snow from the steps at a subway station in Brooklyn as blizzard conditions continue on February 23, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After the first “old school” snow day since 2019 for New York City students on Monday, schools will be back open for class on Tuesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said parts of the city received between 16 and 19 inches of snow with near blizzard conditions, though eastern Staten Island reported over 24 inches of snow. Central Park recorded 19.7 inches of snow.

With the worst conditions moving on, Mamdani said schools will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday.

New York City Department of Sanitation has 2,300 plows and 700 salt spreaders mobilized to clear snow from city streets swiftly in the wake of the storm.

Mamdani also announced that the city’s travel ban has been lifted but is urging motorists to exercise caution and be mindful of others on the roads.