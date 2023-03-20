Late-winter lake-effect snowstorm encases cars in ice

Lakefront homes are often spotted encased in layers of ice following severe lake-effect snow events in western New York. But this weekend, one motorist parked a bit too close to the shore.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Cars parked beside Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York, became encased in ice after western New York was impacted by lake-effect snow on March 19.

Motorists received a frosty reminder Sunday on the risks of parking too close to the lake during certain winter storms.

A video posted to social media showed a few vehicles parked near Lake Erie in the western New York town of Hamburg encased in ice following a round of lake-effect snow over the weekend. And while the scene seems surreal at first glance, it's not entirely unheard of.

In 2019 and 2020, waterfront homes in Pulaski and Hamburg, New York, respectively, were coated in ice following lake-effect snow events. The strong winds and towering waves laid on layer after layer of ice. That same process occurred over the weekend.

A lake-effect snow event drove intense winds and waves across Lake Erie over the weekend, encasing nearby cars in layers of ice. (Storyful/@weather_buffalo)

"The ice on the cars was caused by the spray from the waves crashing against the barrier wall along the shore," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tom Kines said. "The wind was averaging 20-40 mph. The air was cold enough to freeze the spray shortly after the impact on the car."

The lake-effect snow also accumulated an average of 4-8 inches along Lake Erie between Cleveland and Buffalo, New York, according to Kines. Hamburg sits about 12 miles directly southeast of Buffalo and received more than 80 inches of lake-effect snow back in November during the first snowstorm of the season.

Farther north, at the eastern shore of Lake Ontario, an average of 6-23 inches of snow was recorded between Syracuse and Watertown, New York, Kines added.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The lake-effect snow event this past weekend was sparked by unseasonably cold air for this time of year crossing the warmer lake waters.

For lake-effect clouds, rain and snow to develop, the difference in the surface water temperature to the air about 5,000 feet above the ground generally needs to be at least 13 degrees Celsius, or 26 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Usually, at this time of year, there is still a fair amount of ice on the lake, which would greatly reduce the lake-effect snow," Kines said. "Since this winter was very mild, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario had no or very little ice on them, which resulted in more lake-effect snow than usual for this time of year."

Both lake-effect snow events in 2019 and 2020 were accompanied by cold air masses given the time of year, Kines said. While temperatures during the winter of 2018-2019 in Pulaski were close to the historical average, the air mass responsible for the event was cold enough to create the needed difference in temperature compared to the water.

The winter of 2019-2020 was mild for Hamburg — though not as mild as the 2022-2023 winter — and the ice cover on Lake Erie was well below normal.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.