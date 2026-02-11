Historic ice boat race returns to frozen New Jersey river after two decades

Ice boats have no brakes and can reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour. The prize is a Tiffany silver trophy first crafted in 1886.

Copied

On the frozen Navesink River in New Jersey, ice boats began racing again for the Van Nostrand Cup for only the fifth time since the late 1800s due to the extreme cold that gripped the Northeast.

The brutal cold gripping the Northeast this winter set the stage for a rare and storied spectacle on the frozen Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey.

After more than two decades, the Van Nostrand Cup, one of the oldest grudges in all of sport, according to the New York Times, returned to competition this week as ice boat crews from New York and New Jersey battled for the prized silver trophy.

Locals gather along the frozen Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey as an arctic blast grips the Tri-State area in United States on February 7, 2026. Residents embraced the rare sight of the partially frozen river despite extreme cold warnings, with wind chill temperatures plunging to nearly -30 degrees over the weekend. The severe conditions transformed the waterfront into a stark winter scene as pedestrians bundled in heavy coats paused to observe the icy landscape. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Organized by the historic North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club and challenged by the Hudson River Ice Yacht Club, the Van Nostrand Cup had not been sailed since 2003, and only four previous matches have been held since its inception in the late 1800s, reports Redbankgreen.com. The Tiffany & Co.-crafted silver cup, first produced in 1886, is widely regarded as the sport’s most prestigious prize.

Locals gather along the frozen Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey as an arctic blast grips the Tri-State area in United States on February 7, 2026. Residents embraced the rare sight of the partially frozen river despite extreme cold warnings, with wind chill temperatures plunging to nearly -30 degrees over the weekend. The severe conditions transformed the waterfront into a stark winter scene as pedestrians bundled in heavy coats paused to observe the icy landscape. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Monday morning, under a crisp winter sky and brisk winds, the Hudson River crew sailed their 130-year-old wooden ice yacht Arial to two straight wins in a best-of-three contest, returning the historic trophy to its originating club for the first time since 1891.

Ice boating itself has deep roots in American history, according to the National Park Service. What began as a Dutch colonial mode of winter transport along the Hudson River evolved into a competitive winter sport by the early 1800s. Wealthy enthusiasts, including members of the Roosevelt family, built and raced some of the fastest wind-powered craft of the era, with traditional ice yachts regularly reaching speeds up to 75 mph.

A photo of ice yachting or boating on the Hudson River in the late 1800s. (Image: National Park Service)

Despite the rarity of conditions suitable for racing, the frozen Navesink drew crowds this week to witness a living piece of maritime and sporting tradition, photos and video showed. With the cup now back up the Hudson, clubs on both rivers are already eyeing the next opportunity to sail this historic challenge once again.