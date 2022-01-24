Potent winter storm brings rare snowfall to Athens, wreaks havoc in Turkey
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 24, 2022 11:56 AM EST
Updated Jan. 24, 2022 2:09 PM EST
Thick snow covered the streets of Athens, Greece, on Jan. 24. Cars were seen stranded in the snow. Schools and city transportation were closed, with power cuts reported.
A powerful winter storm blanketed portions of Greece and the Aegean islands with rare snowfall this weekend, while also ushering in colder air that produced sub-freezing temperatures. Many locations unaccustomed to accumulating snowfall have already been buried by Old Man Winter, and AccuWeather forecasters say the worst of the storm may be yet to come.
Snow began across portions of Greece on Sunday and quickly spread across portions of the Aegean islands, located to the south and east of mainland Greece. Snow even pushed as far east as western Turkey where it wreaked havoc in Istanbul and forced the city's airport to close on Monday.
Totals quickly climbed across southern and central Greece on Sunday as snowflakes fell in a frenzy of activity. Flakes even began to fall in the Greek capital of Athens--a city that does not receive regular bouts of wintry weather.
Picturesque scenes began to play out on Sunday across the ancient city as snow started to coat major landmarks. As snow continued to fall on Monday, webcams pointed at some of the area's most popular attractions, like the Acropolis, showed near whiteout conditions at times.
Even heavier snow fell just north of the capital city, where the higher terrain typically helps to enhance snow development, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. When air flows up higher terrain, it is forced to rise and become unstable, allowing for increased precipitation.
Snow has already created treacherous travel conditions for parts of the country, with plenty more powder on the way. Local authorities have warned the public to limit outdoor movements to only essential travel through Tuesday, according to The Associated Press (AP).
More than 46,000 school classes across Greece are set to be held online through Tuesday as schools shutter from the storm, the AP reported. In addition, Greece's Ministry of Health was forced to close COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the Attic Peninsula and the nearby island of Evia through Tuesday.
On Monday, reports surfaced of many vehicles stranded for several hours on Attiki Odos, a privately-owned toll highway that runs across the northern edge of Athens.
By the time the storm winds down Tuesday, AccuWeather forecasters say as much as 3 inches (8 cm) of snow is expected to accumulate in Athens. Widespread amounts of 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) of snow are anticipated across Greece's highest elevations with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches (25 cm).
In the last 22 years, only six snowfall events have been recorded in January at the Athens climate site, according to Roys. The last time the Greek capital had a significant snow event was back in February 2021 when the city was buried under 4 inches (10 cm) of snow.
The February 2021 event dumped heavy snow around the Athens area and brought down trees and power lines which left portions of the city without power for days.
Greece isn't the only Mediterranean nation dealing with Mother Nature's wrath early this week. In neighboring Turkey, western and northern portions of the country will also continue to be slammed by heavy snow.
Istanbul recorded nearly 2.5 inches (approximately 6 cm) of snow in just 24 hours on Sunday. The heavy snow forced the closure of Istanbul Airport on Monday and also caused a roof of one of the airport's cargo terminals to collapse, AFP reported. The airport is considered to be the busiest airport in all of Europe, according to AFP.
The snow came down heavier, and very quickly, in other portions of the country. Heavy snowfall left motorists trapped on a highway in Düzce, Turkey, as their cars became buried in snow.
As of Monday, more than 4,500 people were stranded as a result of the storm, according to the Turkey Disaster and Emergency Authority. Emergency crews have already delivered thousands of containers of food and drinks to the stranded, according to Reuters.
Forecasters say the storm slamming the greater region is expected to begin to dissipate late Tuesday into Wednesday.
