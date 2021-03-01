Heavy snow burying portions of Korean Peninsula, Japan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Feb. 28, 2021 7:24 AM EST
|
Updated Mar. 1, 2021 11:17 AM EST
When the power goes out in the midst of a snowstorm, it's important to know what measures to take in order to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.
Dangerous travel conditions are expected to unfold across the Korean Peninsula and parts of Japan as a strengthening storm brings rain and heavy snow as it races across the region.
A storm that moved through northeastern China over the weekend will remain in place, keeping areas of rain and snow showers into early Monday. Most areas received a slushy 1-2 inches (3-5 cm) of snow, including Beijing, which set a record-high winter temperature just a few days ago.
The storm gained intensity as it neared the Korean Peninsula, pulling in more moisture from the Yellow Sea. Areas of heavy precipitation spread over the Korean Peninsula on Monday and are expected to continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Precipitation across southern areas of South Korea will fall as just rain, but enough cold air will be in place on the northern side of the storm to cause rain to change over to snow in northern South Korea.
Along the border and across North Korea, mainly snow is expected through Monday night. In these areas, snowfall can become heavy enough to greatly reduce visibility and lead to staggering snowfall totals.
Snow warnings were issued by regional weather centers as snowfall became heavier across portions of South Korea on Monday afternoon, reported a local news source.
As of Monday evening, local time, snowfall accumulations have reached 19.3 inches (49.1 cm) in Misiryeong, 18.1 inches (45.9 cm) in Jinburyeong, 13.2 inches (33.6 cm) in Seorak-dong and 7.2 inches (18.2 cm) in Yangyang.
Heavier snow caught some motorists off guard as several accidents were reported throughout the afternoon with travel disruptions along the Seoul Yangyang Expressway, the Donghae Expressway and Misiryeong East-West Passing Road.
An official from the Gangwon Province stated that hundreds of vehicles were stuck in heavy snow on a section of the Donghae Expressway, adding that citizens should refrain from using the highways so that snow could be removed.
In total, 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow can accumulate across eastern North Korea and into northeastern South Korea through early Tuesday morning. Along the coast, strong onshore winds and enhancement from the Sea of Japan can cause totals to climb to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm).
The area along the coast is the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches (107 cm).
Gusty winds are also expected to develop across eastern areas of the Korean Peninsula, especially along the coast. This coupled with high snowfall rates can dramatically decrease visibility.
By Tuesday, local time, the storm is expected to move over the Sea of Japan, moving the rain and snow threat from the Korean Peninsula into Japan.
Precipitation can start as rain before changing over to snow in Tohoku and Chubu, and accumulating up to 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains.
Snowfall totals of up to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm) will be largely limited to Hokkaido, just north of where the center of the storm is anticipated to track.
This storm will be moving quickly and most of the snowfall across the Korean Peninsula and across northern Japan will accumulate in under 12-24 hours, which can cause major travel disruptions across the region.
With temperatures hovering around freezing across central portions of the Korean Peninsula, snow can be wet and heavy. This may make the snow difficult to remove and can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause power outages.
Heavy, wet snow can also add weight to roofs, which can lead to damage.
On the southern side of the storm, mainly rainfall is expected and totals can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm). This can lead to flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage areas.
The storm is set to race away from Japan through Tuesday night with sea-effect snow showers lingering along the coasts of the Sea of Japan.
A brief period of dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before the next storm arrives by the end of the week.
Areas expected to receive snow this week across northern Chubu have already faced rounds of disruptive snow this season. Rounds of sea-effect snow have broken records, stranded thousands of motorists on highways and lead to at least 10 fatalities during December and January.
