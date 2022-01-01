Frigid air to maintain grip on Pacific Northwest to kick off the new year
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Dec. 31, 2021 9:50 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 1, 2022 5:48 AM EST
Heavy precipitation caused problems from Los Angeles to Seattle in the final days of 2021.
Much of the Pacific Northwest has endured relentless cold and several helpings of snow since Christmas. The frigid air is forecast to stick around to start the new year, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a reprieve from the snow is on the way. The question is: how long will it last?
Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, have both received snow every day since Dec. 26. The monthly total of 9.2 inches in Seattle is above the 6.3 inches typically observed in an entire winter. Portland had measurable snow on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, with only a trace observed on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 and another 0.1 of an inch on Dec. 31, tallying up a recorded 4 inches in the month of December. A normal December snowfall total in Portland is 1.3 inches.
A few flurries or some very light snow cannot be completely ruled out in northwestern Washington state Saturday, but the break in precipitation will continue in most locations.
A warm front will approach Saturday night and move ashore by Sunday, reintroducing the likelihood of precipitation. However, since warmer air will accompany this system, snow levels will rise, meaning precipitation is likely to fall in the form of rain in Seattle and Portland.
Precipitation will continue to spread inland across Washington and southward into Oregon Sunday night. Moderate to locally heavy rain is expected along the coast, with snow in the Cascades. Washington, Oregon, Northern California and Idaho are all expected to receive precipitation by Monday or Monday night.
Only rain is forecast to fall in Portland. Snow may occasionally mix in with the rain in Seattle, but temperatures above freezing will prevent any accumulation.
It will be a different story in the mountains, with 2-4 feet of snow likely to accumulate in the Cascades by the middle of next week. Less snow is expected in California, but up to another foot is possible in the northern Sierra Nevada.
Additional systems are likely to move in from the Pacific through much of next week, with a potentially stronger storm Thursday delivering heavy rain for the coastal areas and snow in the mountains. Farther south, much of central and Southern California are expected to remain dry.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.