Frigid air, more snow to follow mega winter storm in Northeast, Midwest

The ongoing storm has triggered widespread disruptions across the nation, with impacts expected to linger into the days ahead. New York City could see one of its longest stretches of cold weather in history.

Ali Reid was live on the AccuWeather Network from Washington, D.C., where the streets of the U.S. capital were covered in snow. Local residents and visitors were out sledding in the snow on Jan. 25.

In the wake of the heavy snow and ice from parts of the Midwest through much of the Northeast, Mother Nature will be unrelenting. Fierce cold will persist with more rounds of snow in some areas.

The major winter storm will evolve into a nor'easter before winding down in New England on Monday. The storm will have put down a broad zone of 6-12 inches of snow, with large pockets where 12-24 inches, and locally higher amounts up to 30 inches, pile up.

Tens of millions in the region will be digging out as crews work to clear streets, highways and parking lots into Tuesday. There will not be much break from the cold pattern as temperatures for the next five to seven days will be 15-30 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average for the typically frigid last part of January.

In New York City, the temperature is predicted to stay below 32 degrees into at least the start of next week, likely becoming one of the top 10 stretches of sub-freezing temperatures in New York City history. The record is 16 days, set in 1961.

There will be some lingering snow into Monday evening over much of the central and southern Appalachians and the middle and eastern portions of the Great Lakes region.

Following that, the clipper storm pattern will resume for the balance of the week, resulting in rounds of flurries, lake-effect and general light snow as much of the first two-thirds of January did.

The upcoming clipper storms will not be quite as large or strong as some that rolled through earlier in January, but they will still bring patches of accumulating snow and gusty winds.

Lake-effect snow will be less robust than it was during December and much of January, as some of the lakes are freezing over, such as Lake Erie, and cutting off the moisture supply for the snow bands and heavier snow squalls.

Across the Midwest and much of the Northeast, episodes of natural snowmelt will be limited. But where temperatures manage to sneak above freezing or there are a few hours of sunshine in the afternoon, any wet, slushy areas will freeze at night, creating new hazards for pedestrians and motorists in areas that were previously free of snow and ice.

Where freezing rain and sleet have not covered the snow, blowing and drifting of the dry, Arctic-style snow will be a problem at times in open areas, including where it snows again from clipper storms and lake-effect snow.

The vast extent of the snow and ice cover from the main storm, plus additional rounds of snow from upcoming clippers, frigid air and gusty winds will lead to additional travel problems, school delays and cancellations and medical risks for some individuals.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a coastal storm with snow and ice along the Atlantic Seaboard next weekend, including areas that received ice and snow from the recent storm.

The pattern will be a boon for industries such as skiing and snow removal equipment. It also means more expense for highway departments and homeowners. Schools may end up doing more stay-at-home classrooms.

