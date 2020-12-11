First accumulating snow expected in Oklahoma City this weekend
Updated Dec. 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Roger, a Jack Russell terrier mix, experienced snow for the first time on Dec. 8, as snow coated West Tisbury, Massachusetts.
After one blast of snow winds down in the Rockies and moves into the Midwest on Friday, forecasters say a second round of winter weather will occur this week. However, the weekend snow is likely to extend much farther south and east than just the Rockies.
"This storm will be taking a path much farther to the south than the ongoing snowstorm in the Midwest. As a result, places such as Dodge City, Kansas; Amarillo, Texas; and Oklahoma City are likely to be in the path of accumulating snowfall with this round," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Although Dodge City and Amarillo have already received accumulating snow this season, only a trace has fallen thus far in Oklahoma City. This is not unusual in central Oklahoma, since the first accumulating snow in Oklahoma City falls on Dec. 13 on average. However, other areas of Oklahoma have already had a significant snowstorm.
"Some of these areas were hard hit with a significant snowstorm at the beginning of the month, which unleashed over a foot of snow in portions of northwestern Oklahoma," Duff stated.
Snow will begin in the Rockies on Saturday afternoon. Places such Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, will have snow for the second time in as many days. The snow will move along quickly, but several inches are expected.
"Even though the upcoming weekend storm will be moving along at a faster clip compared to the one in early December, there may still be a narrow corridor in the southern Plains that picks up 6 inches or more of snowfall," Duff noted.
While winter will be fully entrenched in the minds of those in the Rockies on Saturday, the snow will wait until Sunday in southern Kansas and into Oklahoma.
"People with holiday shopping plans this weekend may want to go out on Saturday when it will be dry, as roadways are likely to be slippery and snow-covered by Sunday.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the mountains, but enough snow to shovel and plow will extend outside of the mountains.
In parts of northwestern Oklahoma where the heaviest snow fell with the storm earlier in the month, the snow has not completely melted yet. This will add to any snow piles that are still around the area.
As the storm moves into the Southeast Sunday night, cold air will be lacking and mostly rain will fall. The exception to that may be in western North Carolina, where the air may be just cold enough for snow to fall in the highest elevations. Rain may make it as far north as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia before the storm moves off the coast on Monday night. There may be a more significant storm later in the week for the Northeast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.