Dozen car pileup halts Colorado interstate travel
As many as 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup near Colorado Springs as roads became snow covered
By
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 27, 2022 9:09 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 27, 2022 9:09 PM EST
An image of the aftermath of a crash involving 10 to 15 vehicles south of Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday. (Twitter/@ColoradoDOT)
A series of crashes unfolded just south of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon as heavy snow blanketed roads.
The first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m., local time, involving 10 to 15 vehicles on Northbound Interstate 25 around mile marker 127 near Fountain, Colorado, according to KKTV. An oncoming semi-truck continued the pileup, causing further problems.
A two-mile stretch of Interstate 25 was closed between Fountain and Pueblo, Colorado, though the closed-off area was later extended to stretch from northbound mile markers 104 to128.
Radar of Fountain, Colorado from 1:15 p.m., local time, Thursday. The crash was first reported at 1:30 p.m., local time.
"Colorado Springs had a good burst of snow late in the morning around 10 to 10:30 a.m. and lasted for a couple of hours. Visibility dropped as low as 1/8 mile at the airport," AccuWeather Meteorologist Danielle Knittle said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
At the time of the crash, heavy snow was seen around Fountain and moving south. Snow has been impacting much of Colorado throughout the day on Thursday.
Over 3.5 inches of snow was reported to have fallen in Fountain on Thursday. Farther north in the Denver metro area, Littleton, Colorado, reported 4 inches by Thursday afternoon. Pinecliffe, Colorado, reported 6.4 inches of snow from the storm -- the most in the state as of 3:00 p.m., local time.
At around 3:00 p.m., local time, the interstate was reopened to traffic, but congestion remained as vehicles behind the pileup began to move.
Congestion on interstate 25 following the pileup. (Colorado Department of Transportation)
Just after 3:30 p.m., local time, Interstate 25 northbound was once again closed due to a crash between Exit 119 and 122. That part of the interstate re-opened about an hour later.
The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to advise drivers to drive at slower speeds.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Dozen car pileup halts Colorado interstate travel
As many as 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup near Colorado Springs as roads became snow covered
By John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 27, 2022 9:09 PM EST | Updated Jan. 27, 2022 9:09 PM EST
An image of the aftermath of a crash involving 10 to 15 vehicles south of Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday. (Twitter/@ColoradoDOT)
A series of crashes unfolded just south of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon as heavy snow blanketed roads.
The first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m., local time, involving 10 to 15 vehicles on Northbound Interstate 25 around mile marker 127 near Fountain, Colorado, according to KKTV. An oncoming semi-truck continued the pileup, causing further problems.
A two-mile stretch of Interstate 25 was closed between Fountain and Pueblo, Colorado, though the closed-off area was later extended to stretch from northbound mile markers 104 to128.
Radar of Fountain, Colorado from 1:15 p.m., local time, Thursday. The crash was first reported at 1:30 p.m., local time.
"Colorado Springs had a good burst of snow late in the morning around 10 to 10:30 a.m. and lasted for a couple of hours. Visibility dropped as low as 1/8 mile at the airport," AccuWeather Meteorologist Danielle Knittle said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
At the time of the crash, heavy snow was seen around Fountain and moving south. Snow has been impacting much of Colorado throughout the day on Thursday.
Over 3.5 inches of snow was reported to have fallen in Fountain on Thursday. Farther north in the Denver metro area, Littleton, Colorado, reported 4 inches by Thursday afternoon. Pinecliffe, Colorado, reported 6.4 inches of snow from the storm -- the most in the state as of 3:00 p.m., local time.
At around 3:00 p.m., local time, the interstate was reopened to traffic, but congestion remained as vehicles behind the pileup began to move.
Congestion on interstate 25 following the pileup. (Colorado Department of Transportation)
Just after 3:30 p.m., local time, Interstate 25 northbound was once again closed due to a crash between Exit 119 and 122. That part of the interstate re-opened about an hour later.
The Colorado Department of Transportation continues to advise drivers to drive at slower speeds.
More to explore:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo