DC to NYC may finally see 1st light snow of season
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Dec. 6, 2021 1:11 PM EST
|
Updated Dec. 6, 2021 3:33 PM EST
Before the arrival of a frigid cold front, a dousing storm will soak nearly the entire eastern half of the country as blustery winds also threaten to wreak havoc.
A wintry setup at midweek will produce a period of snow from parts of the Ohio Valley to much of the northeastern United States, including some light snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, AccuWeather meteorologists say. However, accumulations will vary across the region as a storm unfolds.
A different storm that dumped up to a foot of snow and delivered below-zero temperatures over the northern tier of the Central states Monday morning was sending cold air southeastward throughout the Midwest. The temperature in International Falls, Minnesota, early Monday was 5 degrees below zero Fahrenheit with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 32 below zero F. As of the early afternoon hours, the temperature continued to hover just below zero. That frigid air will spill over the Appalachians and toward the Atlantic coast from Monday night to Tuesday, although it will lose a lot of its bite as it shifts eastward. Still, it will set the stage for winter precipitation.
Following highs well into the 50s, 60s and even near 70 Monday, temperatures will be 20-30 degrees lower during the day Tuesday in the Northeast with highs expected to top out in the 30s and lower 40s. Brisk winds will add to the chill with RealFeel Temperatures in the teens and 20s for many locations.
During Tuesday night, actual temperatures are forecast to drop into teens and 20s over the interior Northeast and to within a few degrees of the freezing mark along the major I-95 cities from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston, just ahead of an approaching storm.
The snow event on deck for the Northeast was pushing onshore over the Northwest Monday. AccuWeather meteorologists expect that storm to weaken substantially while racing southeastward across the Rockies and Plains Tuesday before taking a slight northeastward turn in the East Wednesday. Its fast movement will tend to limit the amount of Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean moisture the storm is able to tap. Some last-minute strengthening of the storm is still possible as it reaches the Atlantic.
"The storm is forecast to spread a swath of snow over parts of the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians Tuesday night to the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and then New England from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Even though snow could fall at a heavy pace for a brief time in a few locations, a heavy accumulation of snow is not anticipated overall as the storm will move along at a swift pace.
"Where it manages to snow Tuesday night into the first few hours of daylight on Wednesday over the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and perhaps around the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia suburbs, there can be enough to make roads slippery in spots," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
Along the I-95 corridor, from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston, and farther east at the East Coast beaches, rain and sleet can mix in with snow at times. On top of that, air temperatures near and slightly above freezing and slightly warmer road surfaces may cause much of the snow that falls to melt on pavement. Because of those factors, accumulations are not likely on roads.
Most of the major cities along I-95 from Washington, D.C., to Boston have only received flurries that have not accumulated. Since official snow measurements are taken on elevated, non-paved surfaces, many of these cities may record their first 0.1 of an inch of snow or greater of the season from the storm.
A coating to an inch or two of snow can accumulate on non-paved surfaces and motorists and pedestrians may encounter slippery spots on their travels, especially on bridges and overpasses, as well as in the hilly areas in the suburbs or more distant countryside.
Airline delays are to be expected Wednesday in the region as snow and a wintry mix will likely prompt aircraft deicing operations.
Farther inland and to the north, the air and ground will be a bit colder, and there will be more moisture available, bringing the risk for heavier snow accumulations.
"Up to a few inches of snow can fall on the higher elevations of the central Appalachians, as well as parts of New England," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.
Snow is expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning and that could bring a small accumulation to roads, leading to pockets of slippery travel in parts of New England before the storm heads out to sea.
Throughout the region during Wednesday night, another dip in temperatures can cause untreated wet roads and sidewalks to freeze. Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution as any surfaces that appear to be wet could in fact be covered with a thin sheen of clear ice.
There is the chance that the storm will be so weak or track so far to the south as to only produce intermittent snow throughout the region. In that case, snow may struggle to accumulate much even in the grassy areas of the higher elevations in the region.
Only if the storm strengthens significantly and slows down might the anticipated light to moderate snowfall evolve into a moderate to heavy snowfall event. In that highly unlikely case, temperatures would be several degrees lower due to the heavier rate of snow.
Regardless of the amount of snow that falls, the coldest air and most widespread cold weather of the season will unfold across the region from Monday night to Wednesday night. The bulk of the cold air is forecast to ease during the second half of the week, but there may be another brief round of snow or wintry mix prior to the end of the week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.