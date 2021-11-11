Cars skid off roads in Montana as quick-hitting snow brings ‘whiteout’ conditions
The first accumulating snow of the season around Bozeman ended up becoming more of a travel nightmare than a winter wonderland as multiple accidents were reported.
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Nov. 12, 2021 12:18 PM EST
|
Updated Nov. 12, 2021 12:18 PM EST
Traffic was brought to a crawl along I-90 in Gallatin County, Montana, on Nov. 11, as wintry precipitation caused road conditions to deteriorate quickly.
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest.
Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday and had moved out of the area by 4 p.m., but that was still enough time for it to wreak havoc on the roads as multiple rollovers were reported and first responders received several calls for cars sliding off roads.
Ten calls came in, and about half of those were weather-related, within a short two-hour time frame, Bozeman Fire Capt. and acting Battalion Chief Scott Sanders told the Chronicle.
“This stuff came in so fast,” Sanders said of the storm. “It was pretty clear this morning, and then all of a sudden within an hour, it was whiteout conditions with very slick roads.”
Several minor injuries were reported as a result of the accidents.
(SevereStudios/Jordan Hal)
The wintry weather that blanketed the region was the first dose of accumulating snow in many of the lower elevations, including in Bozeman, which officially picked up just under an inch of accumulation Thursday. Between 1 and 2 inches of snow was reported elsewhere around the city.
Temperatures remained below freezing throughout the day, which made conditions prime for icy roadways.
While there wasn't much in terms of snowfall accumulation, even a thin layer of ice can lead to dangerous travel conditions. And the snow did fall heavily at times with visibility falling to 1/4 of a mile around midday Thursday.
The moisture that led to the snow across the region was on the leading edge of the atmospheric river that is currently slamming into the Pacific coast.
Milder weather was expected on Friday, and another blast of cold air is not expected to arrive until early next week. Any wintry weather that does develop across western Montana is expected to be confined to the mountains through the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say.
