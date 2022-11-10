1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.

As AccuWeather meteorologists correctly predicted days in advance, travel conditions quickly deteriorated as the snow came down fast and furious along the Interstate 94 corridor in North Dakota. The heavy snow, combined with gusty winds, led to dangerous driving conditions with whiteout conditions at times, resulting in the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) posting no travel advisories along a portion of the highway.

First blizzard of the season buries the northern Plains

The NDDOT said on Twitter that roadway conditions varied throughout the state Thursday morning and none of them were favorable for traveling.

By 10 a.m CST Thursday, 4-8 inches of snow had already piled up across western and central portions of the state with several hours of the storm still to go.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for a number of counties across north-central South Dakota, central and eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. A blizzard is defined as a snowstorm with one-quarter-mile visibility or less with winds of 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect 1-2 feet of snow to pile up in Bismarck, North Dakota, by the time the last snowflake falls Thursday night. Bismarck's highest single-day snowfall in November is 10.8 inches set on Nov. 24, 1993, a record that could be challenged with this storm. The city's monthly average is 8 inches.

While the storm has been and will remain mostly snow for a large part of the state, far eastern areas of North Dakota have been on the receiving end of a hazardous mix of icy precipitation. Fargo reported both sleet and freezing rain during the early morning hours of Thursday.

A portion of I-29 between Fargo and Grand Forks was shut down for several hours as a result of icy conditions Thursday morning. The highway reopened shortly after 10 a.m. CST.

Law enforcement officials in Cass County, home to Fargo, posted pictures on Twitter of an overturned tractor-trailer near the Casselton overpass on I-94 eastbound.

Snow was impacting a large portion of North Dakota on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. In far eastern areas of the state, an icy mix of precipitation, depicted by the purple shading, was falling. (AccuWeather)

"If you must travel today, please use extra caution, drive slow and do not use your cruise control," the Cass County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the snow will wind down throughout the overnight hours on Thursday, but lingering gusty winds can cause the snow to blow and drift into Friday afternoon.

Behind the storm, the coldest air of the season will plunge in from Canada and keep daytime temperatures in the teens and overnight lows below zero into the weekend. The cold air will then charge into the Northeast in the wake of Nicole's drenching rain at the end of the week.

