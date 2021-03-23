'I never knew I was a pioneer'
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 23, 2021 4:27 PM EDT
99-year-old Bea McPherson opened doors for other women in careers that rely on maps, including weather forecasting.
Securely wrapped in a wire, hanging from a necklace, a coin serves as a momentum to 99-year-old Bea McPherson for her role as one of the 224 Military Mapping Maidens during World War II.
McPherson had originally attended Kent State University to become a teacher, majoring in elementary education with a minor in geography. But when the war broke out, her career changed course.
The Army Map Service, having lost much of its primarily male workforce to the armed forces, designed a college course to train civilian women in military cartography, providing an opening for McPherson. While she had wanted to help the war effort, her mother, a widow and parent of nine children -- four of whom were already serving in the war -- wanted her to stay home.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"I decided I was going to help the war effort as a civilian," McPherson told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
After graduating, she and 15 other women from Kent State University joined about 200 women, informally dubbed the Military Mapping Maidens, to be employed by the Army Map Service as cartographers.
While a Kent State student, Bea Shaheen poses on a tree in front of Rockwell Hall. (Kent State University)
The building she worked in was meticulously painted, with trees and bushes growing on its roof. There were no windows, and the steps were made out of wood -- all to camouflage it from the air, making it nearly invisible to any possible airstrikes.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., McPherson and her coworkers would help draw maps of Italy and Germany and other locations, relying on photos to help mark homes, churches, lakes, streams, and mountains.
Maps for historic battles such as D-Day at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge required her to work overtime.
Professor Edna Eisen and students Wanda Baynes, Eleanor Trapp, Betty Reider and Marian Porter. (Kent State University)
As men left their jobs to join the armed forces, their absence created a vacuum in the workforce that women flocked in to fill across multiple agencies, even at the predecessor of the National Weather Service.
At the time of Pearl Harbor, only two women were working in the observation of forecast staff of the Weather Bureau, according to Greg Romano, the NWS heritage program lead and senior advisor to the chief of staff for the NWS.
"That should give you a sense of how pervasive the male approach to the sciences was at the time," Romano told AccuWeather in an interview. The NWS heritage program documents the history of the agency and the growth of its personnel, having retained a few first-person accounts from women who worked at the bureau during World War II.
In 1942, the Weather Bureau issued an announcement welcoming women into the agency as men were recruited into the armed forces. (National Weather Service Heritage)
The Weather Bureau issued an announcement in 1942, calling for qualified women to apply for jobs in the agency as the war continued. The jobs they were hired for were primarily clerical, but the work would also overlap into meteorology.
"In terms of being involved in meteorology, they were involved in taking up our observations, plotting maps and chats, talking with pilots regarding flight plans and weather concerns," Romano said.
He added that a lot of the reason for the increased role of the Weather Bureau and meteorology in general at the time was to support flight and aviation operations, adding up to meteorological support work for these women.
"They weren't necessarily meteorologists in general, but they were using math and sciences skills that many of them had prior to working for the Weather Bureau," Romano said. "They were using STEM before STEM was a thing."
While World War II is widely recognized to have provided a nudge for introducing more women to jobs and roles typically filled by men, many of these women did not view themselves as pioneers at the time.
Despite many being well-qualified for the jobs, the work had only opened up in the absence of men, and many were let go after the war when men returned or later due to a downsize in staff.
"Let's also recognize there was still a lot of resistance," Romano said.
While the accounts of several women who had worked for the Weather Bureau at the time recounted high morale and being welcomed to the bureau, they also noted being received with reluctance and skepticism from their primarily male coworkers.
"I felt the seasoned male observers had some reservations about my ability, but they were cooperative," wrote Grace D. Harding, who worked at the observation station in Bethel, Alaska.
Charlotte Schmidtke Jones, who worked at offices across Washington state and Oregon, noted that while there was a mutual support system across coworkers and most of the men welcomed the women on the staff, "There were some (few), of course, who could hardly wait to see us go." However, due to the number of women hired, there was "very little (if any) backbiting, talebearing, or bad-mouthing of anyone."
Mary J.H. Williams noted being received with "some reluctance and much skepticism" at her first station in Reno, Nevada. Her duties included pilot balloon observations (PIBAL), map plotting, equipment maintenance, climatology reporting, teletype use and radiosonde observations (RAOB) and Adiabatic charts, which plot weather observations at different altitudes in the atmosphere including those observed by radiosonde equipment on weather balloons.
Dorothy Hurd Chambers took observations at the Denver Stapleton International Airport for the Weather Bureau, sending up ceiling and radiosonde balloons every six hours, taking observations and sending coded messages on teletype. Although she wrote that there was no discrimination that she faced, she noted "scary times" when communicating with staff at the airport.
Dorothy Chambers (left) and another Weather Bureau employee plotting weather maps from teletype reports. (Kent State University)
"There were no low points, but some scary times when we observers had to tell the tower they had to send planes somewhere else or go to instrument landing when the ceiling or visibility was low," Chambers wrote. "The tower men didn't like us 'young girls' telling them what to do. But we didn't have any crashes at Denver anyway."
Resistance remained even after the war.
"While World War II and the women who worked in World War II in the Weather Bureau certainly opened a lot of doors, there was still a lot of forces trying to shut women out," Romano said. He recounted going through the Weather Bureau topics articles, noting that women were not notably mentioned until the early '70s. However, World War II had allowed for women to get their foot in the door.
"I think that if you were to talk to a lot of women who are currently working in the Weather Bureau or in meteorology in general, many would thank those women as pioneers in opening up those doors to being able to do this today," Romano said. "That said, I don't think any of those women thought that they were pioneers based on what they've written."
Chambers, one of the many women whose legacy is etched in the records of the National Weather Service, knew at the very least she was making history.
"We girls showed the world that 'man's work' could be women's work too," she wrote. "It has always been a great satisfaction that I was privileged to be a part of aviation history."
NGA Director Robert Cardillo presents cartographers Dina (Morelli) Kennedy and Bea McPherson with a plaque commemorating the induction of the Military Mapping Maidens into the Geospatial-Intelligence Hall of Fame. This commemorative photo includes an inscription from the director, who wrote “Congratulations, Bea—you stole the show—deservedly so!” (Kent State)
It would be about 70 years after the war before McPherson saw recognition for her work during World War II.
"I never knew I was a pioneer," she said. "I didn't know until after 73 years."
McPherson has recently received many honors for her service, including an NGA coin given to her in 2014 by Letitia Long, the then-Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and first woman to lead the agency.
In 2016, she was inducted into the NGA Hall of Fame, addressing the guests as a representative of the 224 Military Mapping Maidens when they presented her with a framed award declaring her a pioneer.
At the end of her speech, she was surprised with a standing ovation.
Additional reporting by Emmy Victor.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
'I never knew I was a pioneer'
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 23, 2021 4:27 PM EDT
99-year-old Bea McPherson opened doors for other women in careers that rely on maps, including weather forecasting.
Securely wrapped in a wire, hanging from a necklace, a coin serves as a momentum to 99-year-old Bea McPherson for her role as one of the 224 Military Mapping Maidens during World War II.
McPherson had originally attended Kent State University to become a teacher, majoring in elementary education with a minor in geography. But when the war broke out, her career changed course.
The Army Map Service, having lost much of its primarily male workforce to the armed forces, designed a college course to train civilian women in military cartography, providing an opening for McPherson. While she had wanted to help the war effort, her mother, a widow and parent of nine children -- four of whom were already serving in the war -- wanted her to stay home.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"I decided I was going to help the war effort as a civilian," McPherson told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
After graduating, she and 15 other women from Kent State University joined about 200 women, informally dubbed the Military Mapping Maidens, to be employed by the Army Map Service as cartographers.
While a Kent State student, Bea Shaheen poses on a tree in front of Rockwell Hall. (Kent State University)
The building she worked in was meticulously painted, with trees and bushes growing on its roof. There were no windows, and the steps were made out of wood -- all to camouflage it from the air, making it nearly invisible to any possible airstrikes.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., McPherson and her coworkers would help draw maps of Italy and Germany and other locations, relying on photos to help mark homes, churches, lakes, streams, and mountains.
Maps for historic battles such as D-Day at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge required her to work overtime.
Professor Edna Eisen and students Wanda Baynes, Eleanor Trapp, Betty Reider and Marian Porter. (Kent State University)
As men left their jobs to join the armed forces, their absence created a vacuum in the workforce that women flocked in to fill across multiple agencies, even at the predecessor of the National Weather Service.
At the time of Pearl Harbor, only two women were working in the observation of forecast staff of the Weather Bureau, according to Greg Romano, the NWS heritage program lead and senior advisor to the chief of staff for the NWS.
"That should give you a sense of how pervasive the male approach to the sciences was at the time," Romano told AccuWeather in an interview. The NWS heritage program documents the history of the agency and the growth of its personnel, having retained a few first-person accounts from women who worked at the bureau during World War II.
In 1942, the Weather Bureau issued an announcement welcoming women into the agency as men were recruited into the armed forces. (National Weather Service Heritage)
The Weather Bureau issued an announcement in 1942, calling for qualified women to apply for jobs in the agency as the war continued. The jobs they were hired for were primarily clerical, but the work would also overlap into meteorology.
"In terms of being involved in meteorology, they were involved in taking up our observations, plotting maps and chats, talking with pilots regarding flight plans and weather concerns," Romano said.
He added that a lot of the reason for the increased role of the Weather Bureau and meteorology in general at the time was to support flight and aviation operations, adding up to meteorological support work for these women.
"They weren't necessarily meteorologists in general, but they were using math and sciences skills that many of them had prior to working for the Weather Bureau," Romano said. "They were using STEM before STEM was a thing."
While World War II is widely recognized to have provided a nudge for introducing more women to jobs and roles typically filled by men, many of these women did not view themselves as pioneers at the time.
Despite many being well-qualified for the jobs, the work had only opened up in the absence of men, and many were let go after the war when men returned or later due to a downsize in staff.
"Let's also recognize there was still a lot of resistance," Romano said.
While the accounts of several women who had worked for the Weather Bureau at the time recounted high morale and being welcomed to the bureau, they also noted being received with reluctance and skepticism from their primarily male coworkers.
"I felt the seasoned male observers had some reservations about my ability, but they were cooperative," wrote Grace D. Harding, who worked at the observation station in Bethel, Alaska.
Charlotte Schmidtke Jones, who worked at offices across Washington state and Oregon, noted that while there was a mutual support system across coworkers and most of the men welcomed the women on the staff, "There were some (few), of course, who could hardly wait to see us go." However, due to the number of women hired, there was "very little (if any) backbiting, talebearing, or bad-mouthing of anyone."
Mary J.H. Williams noted being received with "some reluctance and much skepticism" at her first station in Reno, Nevada. Her duties included pilot balloon observations (PIBAL), map plotting, equipment maintenance, climatology reporting, teletype use and radiosonde observations (RAOB) and Adiabatic charts, which plot weather observations at different altitudes in the atmosphere including those observed by radiosonde equipment on weather balloons.
Dorothy Hurd Chambers took observations at the Denver Stapleton International Airport for the Weather Bureau, sending up ceiling and radiosonde balloons every six hours, taking observations and sending coded messages on teletype. Although she wrote that there was no discrimination that she faced, she noted "scary times" when communicating with staff at the airport.
Dorothy Chambers (left) and another Weather Bureau employee plotting weather maps from teletype reports. (Kent State University)
"There were no low points, but some scary times when we observers had to tell the tower they had to send planes somewhere else or go to instrument landing when the ceiling or visibility was low," Chambers wrote. "The tower men didn't like us 'young girls' telling them what to do. But we didn't have any crashes at Denver anyway."
Resistance remained even after the war.
"While World War II and the women who worked in World War II in the Weather Bureau certainly opened a lot of doors, there was still a lot of forces trying to shut women out," Romano said. He recounted going through the Weather Bureau topics articles, noting that women were not notably mentioned until the early '70s. However, World War II had allowed for women to get their foot in the door.
"I think that if you were to talk to a lot of women who are currently working in the Weather Bureau or in meteorology in general, many would thank those women as pioneers in opening up those doors to being able to do this today," Romano said. "That said, I don't think any of those women thought that they were pioneers based on what they've written."
Chambers, one of the many women whose legacy is etched in the records of the National Weather Service, knew at the very least she was making history.
"We girls showed the world that 'man's work' could be women's work too," she wrote. "It has always been a great satisfaction that I was privileged to be a part of aviation history."
NGA Director Robert Cardillo presents cartographers Dina (Morelli) Kennedy and Bea McPherson with a plaque commemorating the induction of the Military Mapping Maidens into the Geospatial-Intelligence Hall of Fame. This commemorative photo includes an inscription from the director, who wrote “Congratulations, Bea—you stole the show—deservedly so!” (Kent State)
It would be about 70 years after the war before McPherson saw recognition for her work during World War II.
"I never knew I was a pioneer," she said. "I didn't know until after 73 years."
McPherson has recently received many honors for her service, including an NGA coin given to her in 2014 by Letitia Long, the then-Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and first woman to lead the agency.
In 2016, she was inducted into the NGA Hall of Fame, addressing the guests as a representative of the 224 Military Mapping Maidens when they presented her with a framed award declaring her a pioneer.
At the end of her speech, she was surprised with a standing ovation.
Additional reporting by Emmy Victor.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo