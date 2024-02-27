Woman reported dead as largest wildfire in Texas history explodes past 1 million acres

"Most of the people coming in have lost everything," a children's pastor helping people shelter from wildfires at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, Texas said.

Upwards of 100 homes burned in and near Fritch, Texas, displacing families with uncertainty about what to do next.

An 83-year-old woman has been reported dead by authorities as wildfires tear across the Texas Panhandle. Hutchinson County Public Engagement Coordinator Deidra Thomas told KVII the victim's body was found in the small town of Stinnett. Authorities warn they have yet to make a thorough search for victims and say the damage to some communities is extensive.

For a third straight day, firefighters are battling several wildfires in the state. The largest, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, has merged with another fire, burning homes and forcing residents to evacuate. The fast-moving blaze, fueled by gusty winds and dry, unseasonably warm conditions, slowed somewhat on Thursday as temperatures dipped but has scorched at least 1.1 million acres with just 3% containment, making it the largest wildfire in Texas history and the second-largest wildfire in US History, according to the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department.

“The snow helps,” firefighter Lee Jones told the Associated Press. Lee was one of about a dozen firefighters from Lubbock helping battle flames in hard-hit Stinnett. “We’re just hitting all the hot spots around town, the houses that have already burned.”

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Juan Rodriguez echoed the sentiment. “The rain and the snow is beneficial right now; we’re using it to our advantage,” he told the AP of the Smokehouse Creek fire. “When the fire isn’t blowing up and moving very fast, firefighters are able to actually catch up and get to those parts of the fire.”

Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall described the aftermath as being “like a moonscape... It’s just all gone.” Kendall reported that 40 homes were burned on the outskirts of the town of Canadian but no buildings inside the town were lost.

“Thirty-eight years of memories, that’s what you were thinking,” Canadian resident Tresea Rankin said while watching flames destroy her house. “Two of my kids were married there ... But you know, it’s OK, the memories won’t go away.”

Doyle Rader, spokesperson for the Red Cross, discusses how the Red Cross is assisting victims of the fire in the Texas Panhandle.

Hemphill County Emergency Management began issuing evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, with Sheriff Brent Clapp "strongly" suggesting that people evacuate Canadian. In addition to Canadian, evacuation orders were issued for Glazier and Higgins. Roberts County Judge Mitchell Locke also issued a county-wide mandatory evacuation.

Courtney Kirksey, a children's pastor helping people shelter from wildfires at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, Texas, told CNN on Tuesday that most of the people who come in have lost everything. "The fire is so unpredictable. Starting out the day, the wind was blowing out of the southwest and probably about four o'clock, it switched to the north and that sent the fire in another direction."

Wildfire evacuee Brooke McQuiddy describes her harrowing escape from her hometown of Canadian, Texas, as an out-of-control wildfire spread quickly in the area on Feb. 27.

In a social media livestream, Hutchinson County Emergency Management spokesperson Deidra Thomas compared the fire aftermath in Fritch to a tornado and said people are probably not “prepared for what they’re going to see if they pull into town.”

Authorities have not said what ignited the fires. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is warning Texas residents at risk to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to evacuate.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties and urged Texans "to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe."

This is a developing story.

