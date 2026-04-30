Wildlife officials seize illegal shark fins from private jet

Wildlife officials in California announced they recently seized 40 shark fins after receiving a tip they were being transported into the state on a private jet.

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A photo shows shark fins seized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in February of 2026. (Photo Credit: California Department of Fish and Wildlife | Facebook)

Wildlife officials in California announced they recently seized 40 shark fins after receiving a tip they were being transported into the state on a private jet.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said Tuesday that it worked with federal officials in February 2026 to intercept a private jet arriving from Hawaii with illegal shark fins on board.

The case began when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received a tip that a private jet was transporting shark fins, but the plane had already departed Hawaii before officials could stop it. Instead, CDFW intercepted the jet when it landed in California.

Wildlife officials said the individuals on board the aircraft admitted possessing shark fins and consented to a search of the plane. Officers seized a total of 40 suspected shark fins, which were both dried and frozen.

Officials said possessing detached shark fins is illegal across the U.S. and in "much of the world."

"The practice of harvesting sharks solely for their fins is a cruel and destructive act. After their fins are removed, sharks are released back into the ocean where they slowly die, often by drowning, as most species must swim continuously to pass water over their gills," CDFW said.

"Beyond the inherent cruelty, shark finning devastates vital ocean ecosystems," the agency added. "Sharks are apex predators that help maintain the balance of marine life, and their loss disrupts global ecosystems that we all depend on."

CDFW said the case has been filed with prosecutors, but the investigation remains ongoing "to determine the source and potential trafficking network involved."

Reporting by TMX